Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Kainaz Gazder, P&G

With a focus on building brand discipline capability and creating campaigns that reflect the diverse daily lives of people in the region, Gazder's leadership has led to P&G's success in delivering sustained growth and brand value creation.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Kainaz Gazder, P&G
SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders 

Kainaz Gazder

CMO and SVP, Baby Care, APAC, Middle East & Africa
P&G
Singapore
Member since 2021

Kainaz Gazder, the chief marketing officer and senior vice president for Baby Care in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa at Proctor & Gamble, is a prominent figure in the marketing industry. This is her third year on Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Power List.

Under her leadership, P&G has demonstrated a commitment to community impact, equality, inclusion, and environmental sustainability, focusing on delivering sustained growth and brand value creation.

Gazder and her team are heavily invested in building the capability of the brand discipline, with responsibility for the growth and development of over 700 marketers in the AMEA region. Her focus on driving superior brand communication to reach consumers with sharper media precision, higher advertising effectiveness, and optimum efficiency reflects her dedication to the industry.

A highlight of Gazder’s leadership is successfully creating campaigns that draw upon local insights and reflect the diverse daily lives of people in the region. The Downy brand campaign in ASEAN markets was conceived based on deep consumer understanding. The team identified a "natural, long-lasting scent" as the key benefit and the winning ingredient "French Lavender." This campaign effectively communicated the superior performance and value offered by the product, meeting consumers' needs and solving their problems.

Gazder's advocacy for P&G's commitment to be a force for growth and good is reflected in the company's advertising and brand voice. For example, Whisper's 'Keep Girls in School' campaign, which won the globally renowned Cannes Lion Grand Prix award in 2022, highlights the critical need for menstrual hygiene education in India. P&G's commitment to educating more than 35 million adolescent girls on puberty and menstrual hygiene across the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa over the next three years is a testament to Gazder's commitment to community impact and equality.

Furthermore, Ariel India's 'Share The Load' campaign, now in its sixth edition, has promoted equality in the division of household chores since 2015. This campaign has driven a significant change in the societal mindset and has successfully reduced the percentage of married men who thought laundry was a woman's job.

Gazder is also passionate about championing female creators and directors in the industry, empowering them to bring their unique voices to the forefront of our screens.

P&G's progress in the AMEA region towards increasing the representation of female directors for its advertising is noteworthy. It has risen from 16% in 2019 to more than 35% today, and the company aims to reach 50% under Gazder's leadership.

SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

2 2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

3 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

4 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Are celebrities overused in advertising?

6 Are celebrities overused in advertising?

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

7 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

8 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

9 Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

10 Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Joanna Flint, Mandarin Oriental
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Joanna Flint, ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ronald Wong, DFI Retail
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ronald Wong, DFI Retail

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Matt Che, Budweiser
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Matt Che, Budweiser

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Dondi Gomez, Jollibee
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Dondi Gomez, Jollibee

Just Published

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI
2 hours ago
Pankhuri Das

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI

Amid the hype of ChatGPT, MoEngage's Pankhuri Das says marketers have the chance to improve their backend customer experiences like never before.

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals by just listening to music
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals ...

Rescue Radio is a new spin on fundraising, hoping enough listeners on YouTube, in the age of viral dog and cat videos can help dogs and cats find homes.

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023

A photo gallery of the two-day Campaign360 2023 event in Singapore with leading brand marketers and top industry leaders that concluded on May 17.