Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Kainaz Gazder, P&G

Kainaz Gazder

CMO and SVP, Baby Care, APAC, Middle East & Africa

P&G

Singapore

Member since 2021

Kainaz Gazder, the chief marketing officer and senior vice president for Baby Care in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa at Proctor & Gamble, is a prominent figure in the marketing industry. This is her third year on Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Power List.

Under her leadership, P&G has demonstrated a commitment to community impact, equality, inclusion, and environmental sustainability, focusing on delivering sustained growth and brand value creation.

Gazder and her team are heavily invested in building the capability of the brand discipline, with responsibility for the growth and development of over 700 marketers in the AMEA region. Her focus on driving superior brand communication to reach consumers with sharper media precision, higher advertising effectiveness, and optimum efficiency reflects her dedication to the industry.

A highlight of Gazder’s leadership is successfully creating campaigns that draw upon local insights and reflect the diverse daily lives of people in the region. The Downy brand campaign in ASEAN markets was conceived based on deep consumer understanding. The team identified a "natural, long-lasting scent" as the key benefit and the winning ingredient "French Lavender." This campaign effectively communicated the superior performance and value offered by the product, meeting consumers' needs and solving their problems.

Gazder's advocacy for P&G's commitment to be a force for growth and good is reflected in the company's advertising and brand voice. For example, Whisper's 'Keep Girls in School' campaign, which won the globally renowned Cannes Lion Grand Prix award in 2022, highlights the critical need for menstrual hygiene education in India. P&G's commitment to educating more than 35 million adolescent girls on puberty and menstrual hygiene across the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa over the next three years is a testament to Gazder's commitment to community impact and equality.

Furthermore, Ariel India's 'Share The Load' campaign, now in its sixth edition, has promoted equality in the division of household chores since 2015. This campaign has driven a significant change in the societal mindset and has successfully reduced the percentage of married men who thought laundry was a woman's job.

Gazder is also passionate about championing female creators and directors in the industry, empowering them to bring their unique voices to the forefront of our screens.

P&G's progress in the AMEA region towards increasing the representation of female directors for its advertising is noteworthy. It has risen from 16% in 2019 to more than 35% today, and the company aims to reach 50% under Gazder's leadership.