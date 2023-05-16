Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Simon Kahn, Google

A vocal advocate of DEI practices at the workplace, the Google marketer works on his vision to make APAC a growth engine for the tech giant and a significant contributor to the company’s success.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Simon Kahn, Google
#AuthenticLeaders 

Simon Kahn 

Vice president, marketing
Google
Singapore
New member

Simon Kahn, the vice president of marketing at Google, makes his debut in Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Power List for his instrumental role in transforming the region into one of Google's fastest-growth engines. 

In his current role, his responsibility lies in marketing Google's consumer and business solutions across 16 markets in APAC and leading a team of more than 400 employees. Kahn strongly advocates for the region, and his belief that APAC is moving from a "catch up" to a "catch us" state has helped establish it as a window to the future.

That was possible due to sharp revenue growth and moving user metrics to deliver on business goals. A strong proponent of the transformative potential of AI but with responsible application, Kahn is optimistic about the scope of machine learning for the opportunities it provides for users, businesses, and society. 

As a brand, Google is a leader in DEI practices, but adoption in Asia is a work in progress, Kahn acknowledges the constant need to work towards gender equality, keeping factors such as language, cultural norms, mobility, and racial homogeneity in mind. 

To institutionalise these ideas, he has improved gender representation on his team and set up the APAC Marketing DEI Council with objectives and key results focused on building an environment of inclusion and belonging. 

His team is responsible for producing events demonstrating Google's commitment to the markets in which it operates. Kahn also participates in mentorship programs to empower junior to mid-career women.

In addition to his role as chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce, Singapore, Kahn frequently engages with the business community to discuss critical topics ranging from APAC trends to digital innovation. 

Before Google, Simon worked at American Express for thirteen years in several marketing and general management positions, including leading their Platinum and Centurion products in the US and then as country manager for Singapore.

