Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Rvisra Chirathivat, Central and Robinson

This marketing dynamo continues to redefine retail in Thailand through her omnichannel approaches, innovative campaigns and community spirit

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Rvisra Chirathivat, Central and Robinson
#AuthenticLeaders 

Rvisra Chirathivat

Chairman, Central Group
Central and Robinson     
Thailand
Member since 2022

Rvisra Chirathivat has been lauded for bringing Thailand’s leading department store chain into the digital age for her comprehensive omnichannel strategies, backed up by uniquely creative campaigns and for engaging wider communities. As Central & Robinson celebrated its 75th anniversary this past year, this retail marketing force of nature refused to slow down on any of these fronts.

Leading its omnichannel strategy, the retailer expanded its ‘360-degree service’ approach across all its platforms, such as Chat & Shop, Personal Shopper, Tiktok Shop, and Instagram while opening a new Social Market Place to move toward its goal of making omnichannel sales make up 20% of total sales in the next five years.

Buoyed by results showing Chat & Shop sales were up 40% year-on-year, Chirathivat is keen to give shoppers as many options as possible, including drive-through purchases, click and collect, three-hour delivery and even cross-border services allowing people to buy at Selfridges abroad, for instance, and collect back home.

Improving ease of services fits well with Chirathivat’s ongoing bid to make Central a lifestyle destination rather than a department store, evident in unique tie-ups with medical providers like Bumrungrad Hospital in Bangkok. Campaigns and events in the past year, such as ‘All at Central’ involved heavily investing in bringing partners, suppliers, customers and communities together to celebrate their 75th anniversary while gaining 1.1 million KOL engagements in the process.  

Always keen to push retail boundaries through creativity and innovation, Chirathivat oversaw Central Department Store’s Shopping Bag NFT Collection for its 75th anniversary, giving owners special privileges while featuring artwork by renowned Thai artist Nakrob Moonmanas.

Such collaborations with artists have been a big passion project for ‘Ten’ and her teams this past year, as the Line sticker collection developed with creator Yuree Kensakau as well as the interactive VR exhibit, they staged with performance artist Praew-Kawita Vatanajyankur to draw attention to environmental problems, disasters, and pollution, among others.

Chirathivat, the daughter of Suthichai Chirathivat, vice-chairman of Central Retail, is an avid supporter of social causes and sustainability. Last year, the retailer’s ‘Love the Earth’ campaign with the Department of Forestry gave away 75,000 tree saplings and 4,550 seed packs to create greener spaces. She also supports using sustainable materials and upcycled waste in products by partnering with designers to create a Central Edition collection for this purpose.

An outspoken voice for women’s rights in Thailand, Chirathivat marked International Women’s Day by sharing women’s stories and working with partner brands to deliver 800 ‘bags of encouragement’ to women in need and donated to the Friends of Women Foundation. But that's just the tip of her philanthropic involvement.

In the past year, Chirathivat has overseen donations to a variety of social causes in Thailand, including UNICEF, The Kidney Foundation, the Foundation for the Mentally Retarded, and sending clothing and apparel donations to less fortunate children receiving scholarships from the Yuvabadhana Foundation.

#AuthenticLeaders

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

