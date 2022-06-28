Analysis
Staff Reporters
Jun 28, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Rvisra Chirathivat, Central and Robinson

This Thai marketer is using data, omni-channel marketing and social commerce to give a seven-decade-old retailer fresh legs.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Rvisra Chirathivat, Central and Robinson
SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

Rvisra Chirathivat

Chief marketing officer
Central and Robinson
Thailand
New member

Rvisra Chirathivat is taking her 75-year-old department store chain—and the broader conglomerate it is part of—into the digital age. Over the past year, she has launched omni-channel marketing strategies to reach out to consumers not only in the storefront but also through new shopping channels, especially social commerce.

At work, she has advocated a data-driven culture, using big data from national database ‘The1’ for different consumer groups to more accurately target promotions and special events especially to high net-worth individuals, mother-and-children and millennial customers. The numbers speak for themselves. At the end of 2021, the Central App had clocked four million downloads, with sales up 70% compared to the previous year. Social commerce such as Chat & Shop and Facebook Live have grown 100% year-over-year.

To show she’s a well-rounded marketer and not just a data-led one, Chirathivat, the daughter of Suthichai Chirathivat, vice-chairman of Central Retail, launched the ‘Shop Unfriend’ campaign, which was noticed at Spikes Asia and Cannes Lions. At the end of 2021, the chain launched a ‘guilt-free festival’ campaign that renamed a product a consumer was feeling guilty about buying. Elsewhere, ‘Bring You The Best’ showed how the chain stood with customers, employees, and partners during the pandemic and as the country emerged from it.

Chirathivat is also keen to develop the Central Department Store beyond just a ‘second home’ for consumers to also support surrounding communities. For instance, the retailer has supported Gongkan, a new-wave artist, as well as Alex Face, one of Bangkok's most prominent street artists.

She is also an outspoken votary of women’s rights in Thailand. Work on this sphere includes a Women’s Day campaign highlighting the paths of influential women, a lingerie sharing campaign (where the retailer would donate money to help women inmates in Thai prisons buy underwear) and support for breast-cancer patients. At work, she advocates for all genders to have the right to speak up, pushes for more women in leadership positions, and recruits people with disabilities.

SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart
Marketing
Jul 15, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Harish Lalchandani, Mahindra & Mahindra
Marketing
Jul 14, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Harish Lalchandani, ...

Just Published

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
14 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue remains flat
Advertising
16 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue ...

Growth projections slow as the holding company remains cautious in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.