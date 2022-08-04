Partner Content
Rvisra Chirathivat: What does it take to truly change the game?

Central & Robinson’s CMO on why brands should have vision, courage, and a sense of generosity.

This is part of a video series for the Asia-Pacific Power List 2022, created in partnership with Twitter as part of their global #LeadersforGood initiative.

 

As CMO of Central & Robinson, Rvisra “Ten” Chirathivat has leveraged innovation and vision to bring the 75-year-old department store chain into the digital age. Through a keen understanding of the modern consumer and investment in omnichannel marketing, Chirathivat has ensured Central Retail’s continued dominance. She believes that, to be true game-changers, brands should be visionary, courageous, and generous — because inspiring others to adopt Central’s strategies means “we’re a true market leader.”

 

Watch the video to learn more and read about Chirathivat’s insights into leading the way through evolution.

