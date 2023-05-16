Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Venus Teoh, Sabeco

Not afraid to make bold moves, Teoh is breathing new life into one of Vietnam’s oldest brewing companies, helping local communities along the way.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Venus Teoh, Sabeco
SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders 

Venus Teoh 

Deputy general director, marketing
Sabeco      
Vietnam
New member

If there’s anyone who should be able to sell a cold brew, it’s Venus Teoh. After all, she’s been a key player in Asia’s beer marketing industry for the past 20 years, largely at Heineken and its affiliated Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) brands after beginning her career at Sara Lee and Philips.

But in 2021, Teoh made the leap to join one of Vietnam’s oldest and most prominent brewing companies, Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corporation (Sabeco), makers of market share-leading Saigon Beer (Bia Saigon) and 333 lager. It was a bold move. As deputy general director in charge of marketing, Teoh joined the board of the 148-year-old company amid persistent rumours that majority owner ThaiBev was intending to sell off its stake since the company still had not yet realised its purchase value. 

Yet fast-forward to today and Teoh’s move appears prescient. Sabeco recently announced a record profit for the 2022 financial year as its market share grew alongside accelerated sales and marketing drives, spurring a planned expansion of marketing activities for 2023. During the past year, Teoh has been active not only in brand advertising but through conscious efforts to bring the brand closer to Vietnamese communities by supporting young Vietnamese athletes and helping to bring creative indigenous startups in rural Vietnam into the mainstream economy. 

What is not so mainstream, however, are Teoh’s marketing innovations. Last November, her marketing team staged a fashion event at Ho Chi Minh City Opera House, partnering with designer Vo Cong Khanh to create for the first time a bespoke ‘Chill’ clothing collection for Saigon Chill beer. The activation is fitting for someone whom The Marketing Society singled out for boldness, having once dared to ‘Paint the unpaintable city,’ a campaign for Desperados beer that saw graffiti-style artwork sprayed across the walls of Singapore’s National Gallery. 

It’s boldness like this that saw Teoh continually rise the ranks at APB after joining in 2003 as a regional channel development manager to eventually fill the shoes left by Mie-Leng Wong (now a global CMO at Mondelez) as global brand director for Tiger Beer in 2018.

But do not think that Teoh, who remains active in industry networks like the MMA, is only concerned with climbing the ladder. Between jobs at Tiger and Sabeco, she took a year off for a personal pit stop, working as a farming apprentice. 

SEE THE FULL 2023 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#AuthenticLeaders

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

2 2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

3 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

4 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Are celebrities overused in advertising?

6 Are celebrities overused in advertising?

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

7 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

8 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

9 Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

10 Can Linda Yaccarino solve Twitter's brand safety problem?

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Joanna Flint, Mandarin Oriental
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Joanna Flint, ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ronald Wong, DFI Retail
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Ronald Wong, DFI Retail

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Matt Che, Budweiser
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Matt Che, Budweiser

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Dondi Gomez, Jollibee
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Dondi Gomez, Jollibee

Just Published

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI
2 hours ago
Pankhuri Das

How marketers can scale the future with generative AI

Amid the hype of ChatGPT, MoEngage's Pankhuri Das says marketers have the chance to improve their backend customer experiences like never before.

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals by just listening to music
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

A rescue shelter in Vietnam lets you save animals ...

Rescue Radio is a new spin on fundraising, hoping enough listeners on YouTube, in the age of viral dog and cat videos can help dogs and cats find homes.

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023

A photo gallery of the two-day Campaign360 2023 event in Singapore with leading brand marketers and top industry leaders that concluded on May 17.

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience
3 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

Customers ranked Samsung and Shopee at the top of their list through an extensive research survey from Milieu Insight in partnership with Campaign. Check out the other 48 brands on the list.