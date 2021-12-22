Your favourite Ad Nut posts of the year

The slavedrivers kind editors at Campaign Asia-Pacific have already published compilations of Our top 10 applause-worthy ads of 2021 and Our top 10 condemnation-worthy ads of 2021.

They used the word "our", but guess who wrote the original coverage of every single one of the 20 ads included there?

Yours truly, of course. In fact, Ad Nut opined on nearly 200 advertising campaigns and assorted bits of marketing ephemera this year. That's a lot! Ad Nut doesn't even remember some posts and would just as soon forget others.

Whatever Ad Nut's level of output may say about Ad Nut's mental health, please know that Ad Nut does it all for you, because, as Ad Nut's bio says, Ad Nut loves you.

And in that spirit, Ad Nut has decided to end the year by compiling a list of your top Ad Nut posts of the year—the ones y'all looked at the most. While some of these were also in the above-mentioned lists, there are some other gems here, if Ad Nut does say so Ad Nut's self.

2021: The year in review

Ad Nut would like to extend sincere thanks to the legions of dedicated fans who read Ad Nut's rants, raves and random tangents on a regular basis. Your patronage keeps Ad Nut well supplied with delicious cashews, for one thing. But more importantly, the fact that anyone might enjoy something Ad Nut writes—or reconsider something based on Ad Nut's opinion—gives meaning to Ad Nut's so-called "unhealthy obsession" with advertising. Thanks!

Ad Nut is off to 'hibernate' (become a couch potato) for a bit now, as are all of Campaign Asia-Pacific's editors. If the upcoming holidays are holidays for you, enjoy them! If not, Ad Nut hopes you enjoy some days off for respite and recharge anyway. Goodness know we all need it. See you in January.