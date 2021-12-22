Your favourite Ad Nut posts of the year

Advertising The Work
1 day ago

You like Ad Nut, you really, really like Ad Nut. And even if you don't, Ad Nut loves you. So Ad Nut compiled this fun list before heading off to 'hibernate' for a while.

The slavedrivers kind editors at Campaign Asia-Pacific have already published compilations of Our top 10 applause-worthy ads of 2021 and Our top 10 condemnation-worthy ads of 2021.

They used the word "our", but guess who wrote the original coverage of every single one of the 20 ads included there?

Yours truly, of course. In fact, Ad Nut opined on nearly 200 advertising campaigns and assorted bits of marketing ephemera this year. That's a lot! Ad Nut doesn't even remember some posts and would just as soon forget others.

Whatever Ad Nut's level of output may say about Ad Nut's mental health, please know that Ad Nut does it all for you, because, as Ad Nut's bio says, Ad Nut loves you.

And in that spirit, Ad Nut has decided to end the year by compiling a list of your top Ad Nut posts of the year—the ones y'all looked at the most. While some of these were also in the above-mentioned lists, there are some other gems here, if Ad Nut does say so Ad Nut's self.   

  1. Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore
  2. Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee
  3. Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji
  4. How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi
  5. Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good
  6. Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad
  7. Young cricketer makes dad proud in new ANZ campaign
  8. This Raffles Hotel campaign is a love letter to white royals
  9. Jackie Chan returns to fight for Shopee's 11.11 sale
  10. What could be more important than placing a 'bet with mates'?
  11. Foodpanda gets philosophical in Hong Kong
  12. Olympic athletes battle kaiju representing societal pressure in SK-II series
  13. NTUC Income recommends 'Me first' philosophy
  14. KFC remains unapologetic about its bunless chicken 'sandwiches'
  15. Password-strength campaign gets a little personal
  16. Cathay Pacific tries to give vaccination rates a shot in the arm
  17. Army Reserve recruitment ad is crafty
  18. Is this shampoo bar a billion-bottle idea?
  19. Eugene Cheong's new 'e' agency launches first campaign for MoneyOwl
  20. Don't do the dumb things these dummies are thinking about doing
  21. Lay's tech turns on subtitles when you crunch
  22. Ovaltine: Fuel to feed brain suckers (?)
  23. Decathlon encourages Singaporeans to disregard rulebooks
  24. Palmolive says something about nature
  25. KFC leans into finger-licking mantra in Singapore

Ad Nut would like to extend sincere thanks to the legions of dedicated fans who read Ad Nut's rants, raves and random tangents on a regular basis. Your patronage keeps Ad Nut well supplied with delicious cashews, for one thing. But more importantly, the fact that anyone might enjoy something Ad Nut writes—or reconsider something based on Ad Nut's opinion—gives meaning to Ad Nut's so-called "unhealthy obsession" with advertising. Thanks!

Ad Nut is off to 'hibernate' (become a couch potato) for a bit now, as are all of Campaign Asia-Pacific's editors. If the upcoming holidays are holidays for you, enjoy them! If not, Ad Nut hopes you enjoy some days off for respite and recharge anyway. Goodness know we all need it. See you in January.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

