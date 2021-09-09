Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

NTUC Income recommends 'Me first' philosophy

A four-minute film from the Singapore insurer and BBH Singapore explores the benefits of putting one's own future needs above the wishes of one's family.

Ad Nut is betting that you probably know a Denise.

The main character in the above film from Singapore insurer NTUC Income and BBH, she comes across as miserly. She seems opposed to anyone in her family spending any money, and she is not shy about bluntly criticising her family members when she thinks they're being wasteful. 

Her brother Derek stands as her foil; he's prone to over-extending himself on questionable purchases that earn Denise's derision, such as a car and a 4K TV.

In the end, we get some insight into why Denise acts as she does, and whether she's really the selfish bossy-pants she appears to be. The films ends with the slogan 'Me first', and it's part of a campaign promoting retirement planning.

Like another recent film from NTUC Income, 'Me first' starts off by acknowledging death as a thing that happens. That's still a somewhat taboo choice in Singapore, and it's one that Income CMO Marcus Chew has had to defend in the past (see "How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air").

Here's what Chew has to say about the new work:

We’ve often felt that Singaporeans are choosing to do what is popular or expected of them at a personal expense. We wanted to better understand how people felt about putting themselves first since it’s a philosophy that runs against the grain in our society. Adopting a ‘me first’ approach in our financial planning encourages one to first set aside enough for themselves before spending on other people and material things in life that are also important to them. This philosophy allows one to evaluate more carefully the reasons and motivation behind their current expenditure, and to assess if it can be better spent on securing a comfortable retirement in future.

As a member of a species known chiefly for 'squirreling' away resources for the harsh winter ahead, Ad Nut is obviously a proponent of financial planning. Team Denise, all the way. Any other approach is just...nuts.

CREDITS

Agency: BBH Singapore
Chief Creative Officer: Sascha Kuntze
Group Creative Directors: Janson Choo & Khairul Mondzi
Business Director: Manavi Sharma
Associate Account Director: Shu Li Tan
Head of Strategy: Rebecca Ash
Senior Strategist: Amanda Lim
Agency Producer: Kim Lim

Production Company: Freeflow Productions
Director: Roslee Yusof

Client: NTUC Income
Chief Marketing Officer: Marcus Chew
Head of Segment Marketing: Chloe Fair
Manager, Segment Marketing: Jessica Leong, Christopher How
Assistant Manager, Segment Marketing: Jean-Claire

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

1 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

2 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

3 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

4 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

How to promote your brand on Connected TV

5 How to promote your brand on Connected TV

Letter from the editors

6 Letter from the editors

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

$3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

8 $3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

Wunderman Thompson merges APAC and EMEA leadership under Ewen Sturgeon

9 Wunderman Thompson merges APAC and EMEA leadership under Ewen Sturgeon

Close-knit New Zealand favours brands that are part of the social fabric

10 Close-knit New Zealand favours brands that are part of the social fabric

Related Articles

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore
Advertising
Apr 21, 2021
Ad Nut

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

NTUC Income employs 'Semoga Bahagia' for insurance campaign
Advertising
Oct 5, 2020
Staff Reporters

NTUC Income employs 'Semoga Bahagia' for insurance ...

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air
Advertising
Jun 2, 2021
Matthew Miller

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost ...

BBH interns produce purpose-driven campaign on imposter syndrome
PR
Jul 15, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

BBH interns produce purpose-driven campaign on ...

Just Published

Rethinking age: How to make sense of the 'senior renaissance'
Advertising
10 hours ago
Quynh Nguyen

Rethinking age: How to make sense of the 'senior ...

VMLY&R's Vietnam strategy lead offers a reboot for your thinking about consumers who are over 60, as well five recommendations for effectively reaching out to these vibrant, busy individuals.

CMOs will find it challenging to continue to virtually engage with customers: Salesforce's Wendy Walker
Marketing
10 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

CMOs will find it challenging to continue to ...

Salesforce's senior director of marketing in APAC holds forth on an explosion in data sources, saturation in virtual marketing and the re-skilling required for marketers as pandemic changes to the market turn permanent.

Bots account for 8% of organic search traffic and 37% of direct traffic: Cheq report
Advertising
10 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Bots account for 8% of organic search traffic and ...

EXCLUSIVE: The cybersecurity firm finds invalid traffic is causing missed SEO conversion and skewing marketing analytics.

Unilever confirms $3.3 billion media roster
Media
16 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Unilever confirms $3.3 billion media roster

FMCG giant said new agency set-up will support new 'Get on the frontline' marketing philosophy.