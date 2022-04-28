Advertising Marketing The Work
Ad Nut
2 days ago

Fiona Xie indulges in spontaneous travelling for NTUC Income

Three new film spots by BBH Singapore are proof that a good product can nearly sell itself.

NTUC Income’s new series of films featuring Singaporean actress Fiona Xie is endearingly watchable, Ad Nut thinks. Perhaps it’s down to the novelty of this product—travel insurance that can be bought by the hour, which will prove especially useful as travel opens up. There’s a line in the first film above that stands out—when Xie asks the director of the film ‘no budget?’, which lends a nice segue into the ‘happy hour’ budget-friendly feature of the insurance product. Ad Nut also likes that this style of behind-the-scenes films are beginning to gain traction.

The campaign was based on the insight that cost was the top concern for people debating whether to purchase travel insurance for shorter trips. Print assets will accompany the short films to visualise benefits of this product, and is inspired by neon ‘happy hour’ signs typically found in bars.


CREDITS

Agency: BBH Singapore
Chief Creative Officer: Sascha Kuntze
Executive Creative Directors: Janson Choo & Khairul Mondzi
Art Director: Grace Wong
Copywriter: Audrey Chia
Business Director: Manavi Sharma
Associate Account Director: Shu Li Tan
Strategy Director: Amanda Lim
Agency Producer: Kim Lim

Film Production Company: Freeflow Productions
Film Director: Peggy Goh
Print Production Company: Illusion CGI Studio

Client: NTUC Income
Chief Marketing Officer (until 30 September 2021): Marcus Chew
Head of Product Marketing: Irene Tan
Manager, Product Marketing: Kyley Tan
Manager, Segment Marketing (until 7 April 2022): Jessica Leong
Senior Executive, Product Marketing (until 16 February 2022): Xuan Jim Liu

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.


 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

1 Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

3 Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

4 WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

5 OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

6 How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

7 Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can gear up

8 Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can gear up

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

9 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

10 Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

Related Articles

How Dhiren Amin plans to use his FMCG skills to transform NTUC Income's marketing
Marketing
Apr 4, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

How Dhiren Amin plans to use his FMCG skills to ...

NTUC Income recommends 'Me first' philosophy
Advertising
Sep 9, 2021
Ad Nut

NTUC Income recommends 'Me first' philosophy

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air
Advertising
Jun 2, 2021
Matthew Miller

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost ...

NTUC Income documents an eerily empty Singapore
Advertising
May 6, 2020
Ad Nut

NTUC Income documents an eerily empty Singapore

Just Published

Apple faces up to $8 billion in losses from supply chain constraints
Digital
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Apple faces up to $8 billion in losses from supply ...

Despite strong numbers for this quarter, the iPhone maker forecasts growing supply chain pains for its gear and components.

How the year’s best Raya ad was made
Advertising
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

How the year’s best Raya ad was made

The founders of Layar Lucida on challenging Raya ad tropes, their favourite Raya campaigns of yesteryear, and what late legend Yasmin Ahmad means to them as young Malay women.

As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon
News
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon

Ad sales growth, along with two years of Covid-fuelled ecommerce growth is slowing, shifting the global online retailer's focus toward cost efficiencies.