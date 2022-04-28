Fiona Xie indulges in spontaneous travelling for NTUC Income

NTUC Income’s new series of films featuring Singaporean actress Fiona Xie is endearingly watchable, Ad Nut thinks. Perhaps it’s down to the novelty of this product—travel insurance that can be bought by the hour, which will prove especially useful as travel opens up. There’s a line in the first film above that stands out—when Xie asks the director of the film ‘no budget?’, which lends a nice segue into the ‘happy hour’ budget-friendly feature of the insurance product. Ad Nut also likes that this style of behind-the-scenes films are beginning to gain traction.

The campaign was based on the insight that cost was the top concern for people debating whether to purchase travel insurance for shorter trips. Print assets will accompany the short films to visualise benefits of this product, and is inspired by neon ‘happy hour’ signs typically found in bars.



