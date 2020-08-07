bbh
How brands and agencies are celebrating Singapore National Day
Agencies and retailers are marking the city-state's 55th birthday with a mix of fun, sales and community giveback.
Sir John Hegarty would like to see you. Yes, you
A new VR initiative by BBH gives creatives access to advice and general wisdom from the ad legend.
BBH to be integrated into Publicis Groupe in China, India
New leadership team has been appointed to oversee the integrated creative business in China.
20 ads for 20 years: Chaz's BBH favourites
As he departs the region, the longtime BBH chairman shares his favourite ads from his two decades in APAC.
Charles Wigley to step down from BBH
After 20 years with the company in Asia and 24 overall, the Asia chairman will depart BBH and move to the UK, but says this is probably not the end of his story in the business.
Samsung's 'Age of experience' is coming; resistance is futile
An offputting film warns that technology is not going to stop, and you can't take a break from it.
