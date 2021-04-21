Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

It may not be quite as dramatic as this single-take drone video of a US bowling alley that went viral recently, but a new film from Singapore insurer NTUC Income, by BBH, is an impressive achievement in its own right. Also shot in one take, the two-minute film allows us to zoom around a housing complex, navigating our way through open windows to get glimpses of the private lives of Singaporeans.
(Just for the record, Ad Nut has confirmed that the Income campaign was in the works long before the bowling alley clip made the rounds, so this is not a case of copycatting.)
The film isn't just about the abilities of the drone pilot; the team managed to get human warmth into the footage as well. Ad Nut was particularly tickled by the streaming incident that takes place at the 54-second mark and appreciated the inclusion of what appears to be an interracial same-sex couple rolling a pineapple into their new home at 1:10.
The film leads off a new integrated campaign for Income, with which the brand is evolving its message from ‘Made different’ to a company that is ‘Made yours’. This heralds, we're told, a more personal approach to financial planning, with products, services and customer experiences suited to every individual. The slices of life in the film accentuate how everyone's needs are different. You get it.
The campaign includes free-to-air TV, Singtel TV, cinema, social, digital, OOH and in-branch materials.
CREDITS
Agency: BBH Singapore
Chief Creative Officer: Sascha Kuntze
Creative Director: Janson Choo & Khairul Mondzi
Senior Art Director: Sid Lim
Business Director: Manavi Sharma
Associate Account Director: Shu Li Tan
Head of Planning: Rebecca Ash
Senior Strategist: Amanda Lim
Agency Producer: Kim Lim
Production Company: Freeflow Productions
Director: Roslee Yusof
Client: NTUC Income
Chief Marketing Officer: Marcus Chew
Head of Brand & Digital Marketing: Saffry Hoo
Head of Segment Marketing: Chloe Fair
Assistant Manager, Brand & Digital Marketing: Jillian Goodenough
Assistant Manager, Product Marketing: Lim Wei Ting
