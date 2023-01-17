Income marries product benefits with purpose in heart-tugging campaign

Ad Nut has a taste for 'meaningfulness', especially in communication which addresses people’s needs and makes them feel emotionally connected.

Singapore's Income Insurance has released a series of three integrated campaigns, titled ‘Real Care’ campaign, PA Assurance campaign, and Star Secure Pro to reinforce its brand purpose 'People First'.

Star Secure Pro is a life insurance product that goes beyond the usual post-death and critical illness benefits to cover mental wellness benefits for customers. The commercial is a hard-hitting one, showcasing a father who has lost his son picking up the phone to get help, relaying a message that mental conditions can occur to anyone and financial support is available to cover the costs.

Income’s PA Assurance is a product crafted for millennials with active lifestyles and offers coverage for sports related injuries. Built around the premise of "turning your setbacks into comebacks", it is headlined by Singapore national sprinter and SEA Games gold medallist, Shanti Pereira. The film has an inspiring footage of her overcoming injuries to continue competing and pursing her career as a professional athlete.

Ad Nut’s heart strings were truly tugged by the The Real Care campaign, which highlights how in a world where showing care has come down to sending an appropriate emoji or a text message, Income instead offers tangible acts of support. The commercial features ‘Orange Force’, a road-side assistance service for motor insurance customers; ’Silver Protect’, a term life insurance which covers seniors up to 84-years-old for cancer as well as other Income’s advisors “showing up” when customers really need it.

Ad Nut likes that all the campaigns state a clear message of putting people first, while tangibly addressing social issues that sometimes get neglected in the world of Insurance.

The campaigns covered all major touch points, from outdoor, owned and digital media channels including Starhub EPL, and Golden Village. As part of the ‘Real Care’ campaign, a thought-provoking manifesto written to spark conversations was released in mainstream dailies, in addition to being displayed at more than 600 digital screens at HDB blocks in Singapore's heartlands as well as 170 screens across 12 SingHealth institutions and six polyclinics to reach out to people from all walks of life.

CREDITS

Real Care Made Yours

Client: Income Insurance Limited (Income)

Chief Customer Officer: Dhiren Amin

Deputy Vice President (DVP) & Head – Events, Brand & Segment Marketing: Stella Tan

Manager, Segment Marketing: Elaine Heng

Assistant Manager, Segment Marketing: Sarah Chen, Jean-Claire Rozario (until 28 September 2022)



Title: Real Care Made Yours

Creative Agency: Bartle Bogle Hegarty Singapore

Chief Creative Officer: Sascha Kuntze

Executive Creative Director: Janson Choo

Executive Creative Director: Khairul Mondzi

Art Director: Shu Min LeowCopywriters: Pam Ho

Chief Strategist: Chris Chalk

Strategy Director: Amanda Lim

Strategist: Cheryl Koh

Managing Director: Sid Tuli

Account Director: Shu Li Tan

Account Director: Priscilla Lim

Senior Account Executive: Sabrina Ang

Agency Producer: Shawn Chew

Agency Producer: Derri Ng



Star Secure Pro Campaign

Client: Income Insurance Limited (Income)

Title: Courage made yours

Chief Customer Officer: Dhiren Amin

Deputy Vice President (DVP) & Head – Product Marketing: Irene Tan

Manager, Product Marketing: Belinda Cheong

Assistant Manager, Product Marketing: Korn Chng

Creative Agency: The Gap People

Creative Director: Tuesday Wang

Copywriter: Elizabeth Choo

Account Director: Wendy Cheng

Account Executives: Anchi Lin

Agency Producer: Priscilla Lim



PA Assurance Campaign

Client: Income Insurance Limited (Income)

Title: Will. Power. made yours

Chief Customer Officer: Dhiren Amin

Deputy Vice President (DVP) & Head – Product Marketing: Irene Tan

Manager, Product Marketing: Lim Wei Ting

Senior Executive, Product Marketing: Eva Ng

Creative Agency: The Gap People

Creative Director: Tuesday Wang

Copywriter: Elizabeth Choo

Account Director: Wendy Cheng

Account Executives: Anchi Lin

Agency Producer: Priscilla Lim