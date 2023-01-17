Advertising Marketing Media The Work
Ad Nut
Jan 17, 2023

Income marries product benefits with purpose in heart-tugging campaign

Integrated campaign amplifies 'putting people first' in an emphatic yet empathetic manner.

Ad Nut has a taste for 'meaningfulness', especially in communication which addresses people’s needs and makes them feel emotionally connected.

Singapore's Income Insurance has released a series of three integrated campaigns, titled ‘Real Care’ campaignPA Assurance campaignand Star Secure Pro to reinforce its brand purpose 'People First'. 

Star Secure Pro is a life insurance product that goes beyond the usual post-death and critical illness benefits to cover mental wellness benefits for customers. The commercial is a hard-hitting one, showcasing a father who has lost his son picking up the phone to get help, relaying a message that mental conditions can occur to anyone and financial support is available to cover the costs.

Income’s PA Assurance is a product crafted for millennials with active lifestyles and offers coverage for sports related injuries. Built around the premise of "turning your setbacks into comebacks", it is headlined by Singapore national sprinter and SEA Games gold medallist, Shanti Pereira. The film has an inspiring footage of her overcoming injuries to continue competing and pursing her career as a professional athlete.

Ad Nut’s heart strings were truly tugged by the The Real Care campaign, which highlights how in a world where showing care has come down to sending an appropriate emoji or a text message, Income instead offers tangible acts of support. The commercial features ‘Orange Force’, a road-side assistance service for motor insurance customers; ’Silver Protect’, a term life insurance which covers seniors up to 84-years-old for cancer as well as other Income’s advisors “showing up” when customers really need it.

Ad Nut likes that all the campaigns state a clear message of putting people first, while tangibly addressing social issues that sometimes get neglected in the world of Insurance.

The campaigns covered all major touch points, from outdoor, owned and digital media channels including Starhub EPL, and Golden Village. As part of the ‘Real Care’ campaigna thought-provoking manifesto written to spark conversations was released in mainstream dailies, in addition to being displayed at more than 600 digital screens at HDB blocks in Singapore's heartlands as well as 170 screens across 12 SingHealth institutions and six polyclinics to reach out to people from all walks of life.

CREDITS

Real Care Made Yours

Client: Income Insurance Limited (Income)
Chief Customer Officer: Dhiren Amin
Deputy Vice President (DVP) & Head – Events, Brand & Segment Marketing: Stella Tan
Manager, Segment Marketing: Elaine Heng
Assistant Manager, Segment Marketing: Sarah Chen, Jean-Claire Rozario (until 28 September 2022)

Title: Real Care Made Yours

Creative Agency: Bartle Bogle Hegarty Singapore
Chief Creative Officer: Sascha Kuntze
Executive Creative Director: Janson Choo
Executive Creative Director: Khairul Mondzi
Art Director: Shu Min LeowCopywriters: Pam Ho
Chief Strategist: Chris Chalk
Strategy Director: Amanda Lim
Strategist: Cheryl Koh
Managing Director: Sid Tuli
Account Director: Shu Li Tan
Account Director: Priscilla Lim
Senior Account Executive: Sabrina Ang
Agency Producer: Shawn Chew
Agency Producer: Derri Ng

Star Secure Pro Campaign

Client: Income Insurance Limited (Income)
Title: Courage made yours
Chief Customer Officer: Dhiren Amin
Deputy Vice President (DVP) & Head – Product Marketing: Irene Tan
Manager, Product Marketing: Belinda Cheong
Assistant Manager, Product Marketing: Korn Chng
Creative Agency: The Gap People
Creative Director: Tuesday Wang
Copywriter: Elizabeth Choo
Account Director: Wendy Cheng
Account Executives: Anchi Lin
Agency Producer: Priscilla Lim

PA Assurance Campaign

Client: Income Insurance Limited (Income)
Title: Will. Power. made yours
Chief Customer Officer: Dhiren Amin
Deputy Vice President (DVP) & Head – Product Marketing: Irene Tan
Manager, Product Marketing: Lim Wei Ting
Senior Executive, Product Marketing: Eva Ng
Creative Agency: The Gap People
Creative Director: Tuesday Wang
Copywriter: Elizabeth Choo
Account Director: Wendy Cheng
Account Executives: Anchi Lin
Agency Producer: Priscilla Lim

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Fiona Xie indulges in spontaneous travelling for NTUC Income
Apr 28, 2022
Ad Nut

Fiona Xie indulges in spontaneous travelling for ...

Why has an insurance company created an in-flight safety video?
Feb 17, 2022
Ad Nut

Why has an insurance company created an in-flight ...

BBH Singapore announces leadership change
Feb 4, 2021
Matthew Miller

BBH Singapore announces leadership change

Animated objects save the day in insurance campaign
Nov 10, 2022
Ad Nut

Animated objects save the day in insurance campaign

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.