Look beneath the breast, Manulife says
A new campaign by TBWA Singapore addresses a ‘silent killer’ among women.
Focusing on the good things in a time of the pandemic and endless doom scrolling
Berjaya Sompo and FCB Kuala Lumpur offer up an insurance campaign that focuses on enjoying the moment, rather than worsening our anxieties with worst-case scenarios.
Hong Kong 'virtual' insurance company launches campaign amid pandemic
A new digital-only insurer is using a heavy proportion of traditional media as it begins reaching out to local consumers.
Insurance giant AXA hands majority of $161M global media account to WPP
Publicis picks up slice of media, including Hong Kong, and retains creative following a ten-year relationship.
AIA issues wakeup call about Asia's 'sleep sacrifice'
New work through BBDO Singapore highlights the positive impact of getting just one more hour of shuteye.
How MoneySmart encouraged Singaporeans to break old car-insurance habits
CASE STUDY: Company’s first ever brand campaign looks to shake up traditional car insurance renewal.
