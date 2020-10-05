NTUC Income employs 'Semoga Bahagia' for insurance campaign

NTUC Income has used a famous song about children, 'Semoga Bahagia', to encourage parents to buy life insurance for themselves. A film by BBH leads off a three-month campaign that launched on October 1 and includes Singtel TV and cinema along with social and digital channels.

The title of the song translates to 'May you achieve happiness'.

The brand found through research with Nielsen that 82% of parents agree that money and financial stability are important to their child’s sense of security and in turn happiness. Yet 73% felt that they would have no choice but to cut back on expenses linked to their child’s happiness if they suffered an income reduction due to a critical illness.

