Advertising The Work
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

NTUC Income employs 'Semoga Bahagia' for insurance campaign

Well-known song full of advice for children becomes the centrepiece in a campaign by BBH Singapore.

NTUC Income has used a famous song about children, 'Semoga Bahagia', to encourage parents to buy life insurance for themselves. A film by BBH leads off a three-month campaign that launched on October 1 and includes Singtel TV and cinema along with social and digital channels.

The title of the song translates to 'May you achieve happiness'.

The brand found through research with Nielsen that 82% of parents agree that money and financial stability are important to their child’s sense of security and in turn happiness. Yet 73% felt that they would have no choice but to cut back on expenses linked to their child’s happiness if they suffered an income reduction due to a critical illness.

CREDITS

Agency: BBH Singapore
Chief Creative Officer: Sascha Kuntze
Group Creative Directors: Janson Choo & Khairul Mondzi
Account Director: Manavi Sharma
Account Manager: Shu Li Tan
Head of Strategy: Rebecca Ash
Senior Strategist: Amanda Lim
Agency Producer: Kim Lim
Production Company: Freeflow Productions
Director: Nicky Loh
Audio Production: Fuse Adventures in Audio
Client credits:
Chief Marketing Officer: Marcus Chew
Head, Brand Marketing: Chloe Fair
Assistant Managers, Brand Marketing: Charis Leong & Lim Wei Ting

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific
Topics

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

1 Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

2 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

3 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

4 Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

5 40 Under 40 opens for entries

NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

6 NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

New Zealand's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

7 NZ's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

8 Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market

9 Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

How NTUC Income, BBH and YouTube delivered 500 scary travel scenarios
Digital
Jul 4, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

How NTUC Income, BBH and YouTube delivered 500 ...

Income shines the spotlight on what women want, for a change
Advertising
May 16, 2017
Ad Nut

Income shines the spotlight on what women want, for ...

A toilet-seat drama sells life insurance
Advertising
Apr 25, 2019
Ad Nut

A toilet-seat drama sells life insurance

Kraft Heinz picks BBH in China
Advertising
Sep 8, 2020
Staff Reporters

Kraft Heinz picks BBH in China

Just Published

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC
Digital
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

The new specialist offering is aimed to help brands improve their digital availability across online marketplaces.

Indonesia, Japan top global brand-risk list for mobile web: Integral Ad Science
News
14 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Indonesia, Japan top global brand-risk list for ...

Meanwhile, Singapore registered the second-highest ad fraud globally in the first half of the year, reveals IAS's new Media Quality Report.

These non-conforming school uniforms are too cool for gender norms
Advertising
15 hours ago
Ad Nut

These non-conforming school uniforms are too cool ...

Condé Nast Taiwan, Ogilvy Taipei and designer Angus Chiang created gender-neutral uniforms for a Taipei high school.

Call for entries: Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards 2021
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff

Call for entries: Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness ...

The 2021 awards, due to be presented in February, will accept entries over an extended eligibility period.