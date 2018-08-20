Babar Khan Javed

Weak supply chain integration hurts online sales: SAP
Analysis
Aug 20, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Weak supply chain integration hurts online sales: SAP

Identifying friction points in the consumer journey and making improvements to the overall purchasing experience reduces cart abandonment, according to a SAP study.

Marketing-sales misalignment equals massive waste: LinkedIn
Digital
Aug 16, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Marketing-sales misalignment equals massive waste: LinkedIn

Businesses should stop focusing on handing off leads, because misalignment costs businesses $41 trillion a year globally, according to speakers at a LinkedIn event.

Google launches cross-device reporting feature
Digital
Aug 14, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Google launches cross-device reporting feature

Google launches tool that can track users across devices, plus an additional line for text ads, and an app that allows public figures to address fans and stakeholders.

Snap grew revenues faster than users
Digital
Aug 8, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Snap grew revenues faster than users

With revenue growth of 44% and user growth of 8%, average revenue per user grew by 34%.

AnyMind Group acquires Acqua Media
Digital
Aug 7, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

AnyMind Group acquires Acqua Media

The acquisition gives AnyMind Group access to 252 publishers across 8.3 billion monthly impressions.

Bing takes on Trivago, Google with intelligent search features
Digital
Aug 7, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Bing takes on Trivago, Google with intelligent search features

Microsoft has updated a search function in Bing, with the initial rollout fixated around the hospitality & travel industry.

