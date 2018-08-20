Identifying friction points in the consumer journey and making improvements to the overall purchasing experience reduces cart abandonment, according to a SAP study.
Businesses should stop focusing on handing off leads, because misalignment costs businesses $41 trillion a year globally, according to speakers at a LinkedIn event.
Google launches tool that can track users across devices, plus an additional line for text ads, and an app that allows public figures to address fans and stakeholders.
With revenue growth of 44% and user growth of 8%, average revenue per user grew by 34%.
The acquisition gives AnyMind Group access to 252 publishers across 8.3 billion monthly impressions.
Microsoft has updated a search function in Bing, with the initial rollout fixated around the hospitality & travel industry.
