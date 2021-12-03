Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

What might it be like to travel as a tourist again?

A new global campaign for Tourism Fiji in many ways elicits the mood that many might have in reacquainting ourselves with leisure travel.

The humorous spot by Saatchi & Saatchi NZ, timed for the reopening of quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated visitors from select countries like Australia, the UK, US and New Zealand, follows Hollywood actor Rebel Wilson as she washes up on Fiji's shore.

Her confused and perplexed manner as she alights from her raft to rediscover lovely people and natural beauty resembles someone waking from a dream, mirroring the reintroduction of the long lost art of tourist travel. It also makes one wonder how locals must view perplex tourists all the time. Wilson seems to be asking: 'What are we supposed to be doing here, again?'

The answer is provided by local hospitality, including an appearance by top Fijian vocalist and musician, Kuki, and the beautiful surrounding ambience. The message is, if you're lost, you don't have to worry, this is 'where happiness finds you', leaning on an official Fijian tagline.

The film was directed by Los Angeles-based Fredrik Bond and shot over two days in early November.

“Fiji’s platform of ‘Where Happiness Finds You’ was perfectly set for the mindset of travellers right now," said Saatchi & Saatchi CCO Steve Cochran. "We thought Rebel was ideal for bringing this story to life with her Australasian connection to the Pacific, having her own personal transformation journey and of course she’s a damn funny and talented actor.”

“The last couple of years have been extraordinary and have given everyone reason to reflect on what’s truly important to them. As we emerge from a time of lockdowns, Fiji certainly offers the world something special for those who are looking to put some fun back into their life, but in a meaningful way.

