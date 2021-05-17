Advertising Marketing The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Cathay Pacific tries to give vaccination rates a shot in the arm

The airline encourages staff and Hong Kong people to get their jabs so they can get flying again.

Cathay Pacific tries to give vaccination rates a shot in the arm

Despite plenty of supply and an easy, well-run process for getting vaccinated, Hong Kong's vaccination rate remains pathetically low—the latest data show only 15% of the population has received at least one dose.

While many place the blame on mistrust of the government, Ad Nut believes the media have not helped. Various news outlets regularly report on people who die "after" getting one of the vaccines. In most cases these deaths take place days or even weeks after the vaccination, and the people in question were elderly and/or had many serious underlying health issues. These reports always end with something like "Doctors say it's unlikely the vaccine played any role", which leaves Ad Nut screaming at the TV or computer screen like a lunatic: "Then why are you reporting it!?" Millions of doses worldwide show that the vaccines are not just safe but among the safest, most effective health interventions ever created. Ad Nut bemoans the lack of basic scientific literacy in newsrooms. 

Sorry, this was not meant to be a diatribe.

Anyway, in an effort to help, Cathay-Pacific's in-house team put together a nice campaign to encourage people to get their shots. It shows Cathay staff sporting (temporary) tattoos that explain why they got their dose. One looks forward to hitting the slopes, another mentions taking photos under cherry blossoms, and another can't wait to indulge in street food. After launching it internally in April, the company put the 'Arm up, let's fly again' message out to the general public on its social channels last week.

The airline says 80% of pilots and 40% of cabin crew in Hong Kong have had at least their first jab. It adds that so far this year, its operating Hong Kong-based crews have logged zero positive tests following arrivial back in Hong Kong—out of about 28,000 tests.

Ad Nut likes the positive, 'we're all in this together' framing at play in the work. Ad Nut will never understand why anyone needs encouragement to get vaccinated beyond "Because you won't die gasping for breath or cause your loved ones to suffer that same fate", but this kind of approach is probably more effective than a guilt trip. 

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

1 Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

2 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

3 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

4 Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

5 Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

6 Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

8 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

9 Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

Toast trumps George Clooney in Warburtons campaign

10 Toast trumps George Clooney in Warburtons campaign

Related Articles

Google vaccine ad is a hopeful look at post-pandemic life
Advertising
Apr 7, 2021
Staff Reporters

Google vaccine ad is a hopeful look at post-pandemic...

Key learnings for creatives to devise fresh ideas in a pandemic
Advertising
Apr 1, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Key learnings for creatives to devise fresh ideas ...

The 10 Covid phrases and words that need binning in 2021
Advertising
Dec 16, 2020
Michael Sugden

The 10 Covid phrases and words that need binning in ...

Instead of blaming young people for Covid, engage with them
Advertising
Oct 27, 2020
Ben Londesbrough

Instead of blaming young people for Covid, engage ...

Just Published

With pandemic as backdrop, Jollibee departs from cheery tone in new global campaign
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

With pandemic as backdrop, Jollibee departs from ...

A new campaign from BBH Singapore takes a sombre but ultimately heartwarming look at life under the pandemic, delivering 'A message from the future' about the lasting lessons we can take from the past year and a half.

Facebook extends 'more together' thought with touching Eid film
Advertising
13 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Facebook extends 'more together' thought with ...

Watch the film conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu here.

Ogilvy names Liz Taylor as global chief creative officer
Advertising
13 hours ago
Ben Bold

Ogilvy names Liz Taylor as global chief creative ...

Taylor becomes first woman to hold Ogilvy's top creative position.

Don’t like policing people and if a brand is legal, then I can promote it: Saif Ali Khan
Marketing
14 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

Don’t like policing people and if a brand is legal, ...

The Indian actor opens up what he likes and dislikes about advertising, why he’s not on social media, and why he believes OTT is far superior to television