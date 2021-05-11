Ovaltine: Fuel to feed brain suckers (?)

Enlarge above image

Ad Nut is used to seeing off-the-wall capaigns from Thailand, but these Ovaltine ads threw Ad Nut for a loop nonetheless. They appear to show some kind of horror-movie scenario, perhaps one in the same vein as the infamously disgusting film Human Centipede. Certainly not the wholesome kind of thing one usually associates with Ovaltine.

So let's see what the agency as to say:

For young workers, their working routine is to prove themselves with great result. And the most tiring part is using their brain to develop ideas, proposing to many layers of bosses. Once they reach the last boss, their brains are so drained. Ovaltine with vitamin B12 added is the best solution for boosting their tired brain.

Ok then. Sure. If you say so. But would young people in Thailand get that without reading the above explanation? Ad Nut can't claim to be completely in touch with the thoughts of Thai youth, but nonetheless thinks it's a bit of a stretch.

Nice illustration work, though. Ad Nut suspects this is being entered in some awards shows.

