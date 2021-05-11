Advertising The Work
Ovaltine: Fuel to feed brain suckers (?)

'Refill your brain', advises a new campaign by Leo Burnett Thailand. Only, it seems that others are also sating their hunger through your skull. Is this an Ovaltine ad, or a poster for a horror flick?

Ad Nut is used to seeing off-the-wall capaigns from Thailand, but these Ovaltine ads threw Ad Nut for a loop nonetheless. They appear to show some kind of horror-movie scenario, perhaps one in the same vein as the infamously disgusting film Human Centipede. Certainly not the wholesome kind of thing one usually associates with Ovaltine.

So let's see what the agency as to say: 

For young workers, their working routine is to prove themselves with great result. And the most tiring part is using their brain to develop ideas, proposing to many layers of bosses. Once they reach the last boss, their brains are so drained. Ovaltine with vitamin B12 added is the best solution for boosting their tired brain.

Ok then. Sure. If you say so. But would young people in Thailand get that without reading the above explanation? Ad Nut can't claim to be completely in touch with the thoughts of Thai youth, but nonetheless thinks it's a bit of a stretch.

Nice illustration work, though. Ad Nut suspects this is being entered in some awards shows.

CREDITS

Title: Office Workers / Fashion Designers
Client: AB Food & Beverages Thailand Ltd.
Product/Service: Ovaltine Base UHT
Creative Agency: The Leo Burnett Group Thailand
Chief Creative Officer: Sompat Trisadikun
Art Director: Kroekkiat Chanthakitnukul,
Bunyawee Thanyapitak, Sompat Trisadikun
Copywriter: Vachira Pashekrepapon
Group Account Director: Parinyaporn Srangsomwong
Account Executive: Prapinporn Chalongchalernkit
Agency Producer: Kanokporn Siriseree
Production Company: Illusion CGI Studio

