Ovaltine: Fuel to feed brain suckers (?)
1 day ago
Ad Nut

'Refill your brain', advises a new campaign by Leo Burnett Thailand. Only, it seems that others are also sating their hunger through your skull. Is this an Ovaltine ad, or a poster for a horror flick?

Ovaltine mixes kids and Tet for digital outreach
Jan 20, 2014
Racheal Lee

VIETNAM - Instead of launching a plain sales promotion, beverage brand Ovaltine chose to stir up interest with a pure digital campaign, engaging children to talk about Tet and make a pledge to do good.

Ovaltine launches campaign in Taiwan with first brand ambassador Chris Wang (宥勝)
Oct 26, 2012
Benjamin Li

TAIPEI - The 108-year-old Ovaltine brand has announced it will launch new packaging for the Taiwan market in November, with Chris Wang 宥勝 as its first brand ambassador there.

Ovaltine Super 5 inspires kids to think creatively in Vietnam
Nov 29, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

HO CHI MINH - On the back of last year’s successful Ovaltine Smart Challenge Campaign, Y&R Vietnam has launched a new campaign for Ovaltine inspiring children to be imaginative and think creatively.

Associated British Foods appoints Naked Communications Melbourne
Apr 12, 2010
Benjamin Li

MELBOURNE - Associated British Foods, the owner of brands such as Twinings, Ovaltine and Jarrah, has appointed Naked Communciations Melbourne as its retainer communications strategic partner without a pitch.

Ovaltine | Brings Natural Goodness to You | Thailand
Dec 2, 2009

Ovaltine has launched a branding campaign for Thailand as people are increasingly seeking healthy beverage alternatives.

