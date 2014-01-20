ovaltine
Ovaltine: Fuel to feed brain suckers (?)
'Refill your brain', advises a new campaign by Leo Burnett Thailand. Only, it seems that others are also sating their hunger through your skull. Is this an Ovaltine ad, or a poster for a horror flick?
Ovaltine mixes kids and Tet for digital outreach
VIETNAM - Instead of launching a plain sales promotion, beverage brand Ovaltine chose to stir up interest with a pure digital campaign, engaging children to talk about Tet and make a pledge to do good.
Ovaltine launches campaign in Taiwan with first brand ambassador Chris Wang (宥勝)
TAIPEI - The 108-year-old Ovaltine brand has announced it will launch new packaging for the Taiwan market in November, with Chris Wang 宥勝 as its first brand ambassador there.
Ovaltine Super 5 inspires kids to think creatively in Vietnam
HO CHI MINH - On the back of last year’s successful Ovaltine Smart Challenge Campaign, Y&R Vietnam has launched a new campaign for Ovaltine inspiring children to be imaginative and think creatively.
Associated British Foods appoints Naked Communications Melbourne
MELBOURNE - Associated British Foods, the owner of brands such as Twinings, Ovaltine and Jarrah, has appointed Naked Communciations Melbourne as its retainer communications strategic partner without a pitch.
Ovaltine | Brings Natural Goodness to You | Thailand
Ovaltine has launched a branding campaign for Thailand as people are increasingly seeking healthy beverage alternatives.
