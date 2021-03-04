Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
18 hours ago

KFC leans into finger-licking mantra in Singapore

If your chicken isn't FLG we'll replace it, promises an Asian version of the brand's Colonel in a new campaign from The Secret Little Agency.

KFC Singapore has put out what it calls its biggest campaign in recent history, and it comes with a promise.

In the 'Colonel’s Guarantee’ campaign from The Secret Little Agency, a local version of the brand's Colonel character—with a white goatee in lieu of a head of white hair—offers up the guarantee of replacement chicken if the brand's Original or Hot & Crispy chicken isn't 'Finger Lickin' Good'.

The through-the-line campaign includes social, digital, print, tactical and OOH placements throughout Singapore.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

