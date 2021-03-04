KFC leans into finger-licking mantra in Singapore

KFC Singapore has put out what it calls its biggest campaign in recent history, and it comes with a promise.

In the 'Colonel’s Guarantee’ campaign from The Secret Little Agency, a local version of the brand's Colonel character—with a white goatee in lieu of a head of white hair—offers up the guarantee of replacement chicken if the brand's Original or Hot & Crispy chicken isn't 'Finger Lickin' Good'.

The through-the-line campaign includes social, digital, print, tactical and OOH placements throughout Singapore.