Ad Nut
20 hours ago

Decathlon encourages Singaporeans to disregard rulebooks

The retailer's first Singapore brand campaign, from Ogilvy, aims to break through people's reluctance to get active using the mantra, 'The first rule is play'.

Decathlon is launching its first-ever brand campaign in Singapore, with newly appointed creative partner Ogilvy and media agency Neo Media World. The campaign, which will run until the end of the year, spans video, social, digital, out-of-home, mobile gaming and events.

In an age of rules restricting activities of all kinds, including sports, the campaign encourages people to get out and "just have fun instead of worrying about restrictions, limitations and expectations", according to Ogilvy chief creative officer Nicolas Courant.

Clearly the brand is not encouraging actual rule-breaking when it comes to Covid restrictions, but rather encouraging people to get out and be active regardless of expectations about the right way to play various games.  


As Hieu Pham Tran, Decathlon Singapore’s communications and marketing lead, puts it, “‘The first rule is play’ is an expression of our mission to make the pleasure and benefit of sports accessible to many, a unifier for everything we say and do, and our contribution to building a sports-loving culture in Singapore for many years to come.”

Ad Nut has excellent physical conditioning, as you can see, but Ad Nut does not recommend that humans mimic Ad Nut's exercise regimen, which mainly involves jumping from tree to tree, sprinting along power lines, and taunting and then escaping from murderous beasts

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

 

