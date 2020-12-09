Humans eat dog food. And they like it.

This nut has watched with wonder as the food scarfed down by canine 'friends' (otherwise known as murderous beasts) has started to taste, smell and look progressively better over the past few years. While dogs used to make do with 'animal-grade' meat and food, growing awareness (actually, alarming obsession levels) of pooch palates among human owners (aka 'parents') means some human pals now worry more about their canine's culinary experiences than their own.

One brand that has quickly moved away from denigrating dog chow is Furry's Kitchen. To push its "high-quality, human-grade and 100% natural food for dogs", the label has partnered with Ogilvy and celebrity chef Justin Quek to dream up a three-course degustation meal to put its pet food to the taste and quality test with Singapore’s top food influencers.

In a food experiment complete with all the bells and whistles of being pieced together by a celeb chief (precise and fancy plating included), the results were just as Furry’s Kitchen expected. Guests appeared to be blown away by the flavour profiles, quality and freshness of the ingredients, with each dish getting a stamp of approval, and some asking for seconds. Some guests even likened the dishes to grandma’s cooking.

With ingredients such as beef, salmon, brown rice, potatoes and broccoli all sourced from the same Singapore Food Agency (SFA)-certified suppliers used by local Singaporean restaurants, there is little surprise the humans' appetite was whetted. For dog parents/owners, the line between what goes onto their plates and into their pets' bowls may have only gotten thinner—if not completely erased.

