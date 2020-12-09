Advertising Marketing The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Humans eat dog food. And they like it.

Ogilvy and Furry's Kitchen had food influencers unwittingly dig into a degustation menu made up of doggie chow.

This nut has watched with wonder as the food scarfed down by canine 'friends' (otherwise known as murderous beasts) has started to taste, smell and look progressively better over the past few years. While dogs used to make do with 'animal-grade' meat and food, growing awareness (actually, alarming obsession levels) of pooch palates among human owners (aka 'parents') means some human pals now worry more about their canine's culinary experiences than their own.

One brand that has quickly moved away from denigrating dog chow is Furry's Kitchen. To push its "high-quality, human-grade and 100% natural food for dogs", the label has partnered with Ogilvy and celebrity chef Justin Quek to dream up a three-course degustation meal to put its pet food to the taste and quality test with Singapore’s top food influencers.

In a food experiment complete with all the bells and whistles of being pieced together by a celeb chief (precise and fancy plating included), the results were just as Furry’s Kitchen expected. Guests appeared to be blown away by the flavour profiles, quality and freshness of the ingredients, with each dish getting a stamp of approval, and some asking for seconds. Some guests even likened the dishes to grandma’s cooking.

With ingredients such as beef, salmon, brown rice, potatoes and broccoli all sourced from the same Singapore Food Agency (SFA)-certified suppliers used by local Singaporean restaurants, there is little surprise the humans' appetite was whetted. For dog parents/owners, the line between what goes onto their plates and into their pets' bowls may have only gotten thinner—if not completely erased. 

CREDITS

Furry's Kitchen:
Founder: Stephen Chua

Ogilvy:
Chief Creative Officer: Nicolas Courant
Creative Director : Guilherme Camargos
Associate Creative Director: Jonathan Ollivier, Aritra Dutta, Alessandro Agnellini
Copywriter: Winona Wee
Art Director: Benjamin Tan,Qian Hui Tan
Agency producer
Executive producer: Alvin Chin
Production House: Freeflow Productions
Director: Peggy Goh
Producer: Emma Liang Yaomin
Director of Photography: Jaye Neo

Freeflow Post:
Colourist: Adrian Ooi
Audio Post: Songzu

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

