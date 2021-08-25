How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

Do you reuse plastic ice cream tubs to store other things, such as frozen squid? Lots of people in the Philippines do. So much so that when a Pepsi ad by BBDO Guerrero showed that scenario, it resonated with audiences.

So the brand and agency created Tub Aware, a site where you can generate a Pepsi-branded label to slap onto the original ice cream tub to prevent future disappointments.

Here's the label Ad Nut made:



The agency says the stunt earned organic engagement roughly 30% higher than the average post, plus a ninefold improvement in CTR (1.8% versus the usual 0.2%), and a 300% increase in viewing time.

Here's the original ad that led to Tub Aware: