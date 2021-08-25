Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
16 hours ago

How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

A scene from a Pepsi ad—about finding frozen squid when you're hoping for ice cream—struck a chord with Filipinos. So the cola giant capitalised on it with a fun label generator.

How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

Do you reuse plastic ice cream tubs to store other things, such as frozen squid? Lots of people in the Philippines do. So much so that when a Pepsi ad by BBDO Guerrero showed that scenario, it resonated with audiences.

So the brand and agency created Tub Aware, a site where you can generate a Pepsi-branded label to slap onto the original ice cream tub to prevent future disappointments.

Here's the label Ad Nut made:


The agency says the stunt earned organic engagement roughly 30% higher than the average post, plus a ninefold improvement in CTR (1.8% versus the usual 0.2%), and a 300% increase in viewing time.

Here's the original ad that led to Tub Aware:

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

2 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

3 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

4 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

5 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

6 A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

7 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

8 P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

9 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

BBDO Guerrero appoints CEO
Digital
Feb 28, 2020
Staff Reporters

BBDO Guerrero appoints CEO

How Pepsi's latest campaign triumphed with Chinese social media
Advertising
May 19, 2021
Miranda Yuan

How Pepsi's latest campaign triumphed with Chinese ...

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador
Advertising
Jan 7, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink ...

Mondelez, PepsiCo, Mars lead brands' ire against UK push to regulate junk food ads
Digital
Nov 23, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Mondelez, PepsiCo, Mars lead brands' ire against UK ...

Just Published

Why Peloton went all-in on its community for the Olympics
Marketing
3 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Why Peloton went all-in on its community for the ...

The brand worked with Adam&EveDDB NY to celebrate the Peloton community.

Ruder Finn launches engagement consultancy in India
PR
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Ruder Finn launches engagement consultancy in India

The new outfit will focus on delivering digital, design, and advocacy services in a ‘post-digital’ world.

Unilever's Sure launches emotive global campaign to challenge stereotypes
Advertising
3 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Unilever's Sure launches emotive global campaign to ...

The ad includes people who have faced judgment for defying society’s idea of an athlete.

Gautam Mehra to exit Dentsu International
Advertising
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Gautam Mehra to exit Dentsu International

He was APAC chief data and product officer.