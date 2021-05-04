Don't do the dumb things these dummies are thinking about doing

Wisr, an ASX-listed 'neo-lender'—which for the record decided to dispense with the letter "e" in its name long before Abrdn—has launched a rebranding and a new creative positioning under the slogan, “For your smart part”.

The launch also comes with the three delightful 30-second TVCs above, which show people contemplating actions that they really should not go forward with.

While the brand's logo isn't changing, the effort includes all other aspects of branding, including a desktop and mobile experience, all co-created by memorably named creative agency Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, along with digital experience-design specialist Resn and media agency Speed.

James Goodwin, CMO:

While people like the idea of financial wellness, depending on their very different circumstances it can be a difficult thing for people to get their heads around. To make it easier, we focus on supporting our customers' smart decision making and rewarding that good behaviour, which in turn helps Wisr achieve its purpose of helping improve Australians’ financial well-being. We’re massively proud of how we’ve built Wisr, but we also knew it was time to realign everything we were doing around a bigger idea, to take that next step. Bear and Speed, our media partner, have challenged and supported us every step of the way along that journey.”

