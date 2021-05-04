Advertising Marketing The Work
Don't do the dumb things these dummies are thinking about doing

Australian lending company Wisr urges people to use their 'smart part' in a rebranding via Bear Meets Eagle On Fire and Resn.

Wisr, an ASX-listed 'neo-lender'—which for the record decided to dispense with the letter "e" in its name long before Abrdn—has launched a rebranding and a new creative positioning under the slogan, “For your smart part”.

The launch also comes with the three delightful 30-second TVCs above, which show people contemplating actions that they really should not go forward with.

While the brand's logo isn't changing, the effort includes all other aspects of branding, including a desktop and mobile experience, all co-created by memorably named creative agency Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, along with digital experience-design specialist Resn and media agency Speed.

James Goodwin, CMO:

While people like the idea of financial wellness, depending on their very different circumstances it can be a difficult thing for people to get their heads around. To make it easier, we focus on supporting our customers' smart decision making and rewarding that good behaviour, which in turn helps Wisr achieve its purpose of helping improve Australians’ financial well-being. We’re massively proud of how we’ve built Wisr, but we also knew it was time to realign everything we were doing around a bigger idea, to take that next step. Bear and Speed, our media partner, have challenged and supported us every step of the way along that journey.”

CREDITS

Creative Studio: Bear Meets Eagle On Fire
Media: SPEED
Site Design: Resn

Film Production: Revolver
 Director: Steve Rogers
 Managing Director / Executive Producer: Michael Ritchie
Executive Producer: Pip Smart 
Producer: Ian Iveson 
DOP: Stefan Duscio
 Prod. Designer: Steven Jones Evans

Post Production: 
Editor: Alexandre de Franceschi 
Edit House: The Editors 
VFX and Post: Fin Design and Effects
Sound House: Rumble Studios
 Sound Designer: Tone Alston 
Sound Producer: Michael Gie 
Sonic Branding: Rumble Studios
Casting: Peta Einberg Casting
2D Illustration: Peter Grundy
 3D Illustration: Oscar Pettersson

