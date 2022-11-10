Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
Nov 10, 2022

Animated objects save the day in insurance campaign

AD NUT'S PICK OF THE WEEK: In two stunning films for NRMA Insurance, a singular tyre and a set of paddocks are unlikely saviours.

Australia’s NRMA Insurance has released two 60-second hero films to launch its new brand platform called ‘Until then we’ll be here’. Ad Nut is a fan of this simple, impactful brand positioning which builds on the company’s ‘Help’ platform.

In the first film called ‘Runaway’, a lone tyre rolls across cinematic scenes of the Australian landscape until it rescues a driver who is just about to meet an accident. The sheer terror on the human’s face during the climax of this film is a moment to behold.

The second film, called ‘Duel’ (see above) is a stunningly produced piece that uses dark humour to showcase a playful tussle between fire and water ahead of bushfire season. In the process, a small country home is saved as its owner obliviously boils a pot of water on the stove.

The national campaign by Bear Meets Eagle on Fire runs across cinema and television, accompanied by large-format OOH and press. View the OOH and print assets below:

CREDITS

Client: IAG for NRMA Insurance
 Chief Marketing Officer - Acting: Zara Curtis 
Marketing Director Brand & Growth: Sally Kiernan 
Director, Brand Strategy & Creative Execution - Acting: Anna Jackson
Specialist, Integrated Communications: Mahsa Merat 
Media Lead: Tom Dodd 
Head of Co-lab: Jaclyn Gordon

Creative Studio: Bear Meets Eagle On Fire
Media: Initiative

Production Company: Revolver 
Director: Steve Rogers
 Managing Director/Co-Owner: Michael Ritchie
Executive Producer/Partner/Producer: Pip Smart
 Director of Photography: Nicolas Karakatsanis
Production Designer: Steven Jones-Evans
Costume: Joanna Mae Park 
SFX Supervisor (Duel): Arlo Markantonatos
SFX Supervisor (Tyre): Taj Trengrove 
Casting: Peta Einberg / Citizen Jane

Edit: ARC EDIT
 Editor: Elise Butt 
Editorial Producer: Michaela Fenton
Executive Producer: Daniel Fry

Post Production: Time Based Arts
 Production: Sarah Polak 
VFX Supervisor: Sheldon Gardner 
CG: Mike Battcock, Bethan Williams, Federico Vanone, Frank Engen, Ihor Obukhovskyi, Quentin Corker-Marin, Nigel Timms
Compositing: Eleonora Laddago, Manolo Perez, Olivia O'Neil, Ralph Briscoe, Timo Huber, Viola Bascombe
Colourist: Lewis Crossfield 
Colour Assist: Sharn Talbot, Max Ferguson-Hook

Sound & Music: Rumble Studios
 Executive Producer: Michael Gie
 Lead Sound Designer: Tone Aston 
Sound Designers: Cam Milne, Liam Annert, Daniel William
Composer (Duel): Jeremy Richmond
Music Supervisor (Runaway): Anton Trailer @ Trailer Media

OOH Retouching: Electric Art

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

8 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

9 What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

10 Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Related Articles

Li’l Deets and Jackpot drop hip-hop knowledge in car insurance ad
Marketing
Aug 11, 2022
Ad Nut

Li’l Deets and Jackpot drop hip-hop knowledge in ...

Let's roll with Larry, the coolest giant puffball in town
Advertising
Nov 9, 2021
Ad Nut

Let's roll with Larry, the coolest giant puffball ...

With bushfire season looming, this insurer wants Australians to be ready
Advertising
Aug 19, 2020
Ad Nut

With bushfire season looming, this insurer wants ...

NRMA sells insurance by pledging new koala homes
Advertising
Aug 12, 2019
Ad Nut

NRMA sells insurance by pledging new koala homes

Just Published

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming
Media
6 hours ago
Chris Kyme

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming

Based on a recent study by Hong Kong Baptist University, OOH ads are failing to capture people as they severely lack creativity.

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

Overseeing Twitch’s highest-performing sales team in APAC, Crosby’s passion and ability to lead from the front has seen her smash targets and even outpace forecasts.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
Advertising
8 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...

In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech
Marketing
12 hours ago
Eric Solomon

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech

And what I'm up to now that I’m back.