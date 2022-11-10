Animated objects save the day in insurance campaign

Australia’s NRMA Insurance has released two 60-second hero films to launch its new brand platform called ‘Until then we’ll be here’. Ad Nut is a fan of this simple, impactful brand positioning which builds on the company’s ‘Help’ platform.

In the first film called ‘Runaway’, a lone tyre rolls across cinematic scenes of the Australian landscape until it rescues a driver who is just about to meet an accident. The sheer terror on the human’s face during the climax of this film is a moment to behold.

The second film, called ‘Duel’ (see above) is a stunningly produced piece that uses dark humour to showcase a playful tussle between fire and water ahead of bushfire season. In the process, a small country home is saved as its owner obliviously boils a pot of water on the stove.

The national campaign by Bear Meets Eagle on Fire runs across cinema and television, accompanied by large-format OOH and press. View the OOH and print assets below:

CREDITS

Client: IAG for NRMA Insurance

Chief Marketing Officer - Acting: Zara Curtis

Marketing Director Brand & Growth: Sally Kiernan

Director, Brand Strategy & Creative Execution - Acting: Anna Jackson

Specialist, Integrated Communications: Mahsa Merat

Media Lead: Tom Dodd

Head of Co-lab: Jaclyn Gordon

Creative Studio: Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

Media: Initiative

Production Company: Revolver

Director: Steve Rogers

Managing Director/Co-Owner: Michael Ritchie

Executive Producer/Partner/Producer: Pip Smart

Director of Photography: Nicolas Karakatsanis

Production Designer: Steven Jones-Evans

Costume: Joanna Mae Park

SFX Supervisor (Duel): Arlo Markantonatos

SFX Supervisor (Tyre): Taj Trengrove

Casting: Peta Einberg / Citizen Jane

Edit: ARC EDIT

Editor: Elise Butt

Editorial Producer: Michaela Fenton

Executive Producer: Daniel Fry

Post Production: Time Based Arts

Production: Sarah Polak

VFX Supervisor: Sheldon Gardner

CG: Mike Battcock, Bethan Williams, Federico Vanone, Frank Engen, Ihor Obukhovskyi, Quentin Corker-Marin, Nigel Timms

Compositing: Eleonora Laddago, Manolo Perez, Olivia O'Neil, Ralph Briscoe, Timo Huber, Viola Bascombe

Colourist: Lewis Crossfield

Colour Assist: Sharn Talbot, Max Ferguson-Hook

Sound & Music: Rumble Studios

Executive Producer: Michael Gie

Lead Sound Designer: Tone Aston

Sound Designers: Cam Milne, Liam Annert, Daniel William

Composer (Duel): Jeremy Richmond

Music Supervisor (Runaway): Anton Trailer @ Trailer Media

OOH Retouching: Electric Art