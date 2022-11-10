Animated objects save the day in insurance campaign

Australia’s NRMA Insurance has released two 60-second hero films to launch its new brand platform called ‘Until then we’ll be here’. Ad Nut is a fan of this simple, impactful brand positioning which builds on the company’s ‘Help’ platform.
In the first film called ‘Runaway’, a lone tyre rolls across cinematic scenes of the Australian landscape until it rescues a driver who is just about to meet an accident. The sheer terror on the human’s face during the climax of this film is a moment to behold.
The second film, called ‘Duel’ (see above) is a stunningly produced piece that uses dark humour to showcase a playful tussle between fire and water ahead of bushfire season. In the process, a small country home is saved as its owner obliviously boils a pot of water on the stove.
The national campaign by Bear Meets Eagle on Fire runs across cinema and television, accompanied by large-format OOH and press. View the OOH and print assets below:
CREDITS
Client: IAG for NRMA Insurance
Chief Marketing Officer - Acting: Zara Curtis
Marketing Director Brand & Growth: Sally Kiernan
Director, Brand Strategy & Creative Execution - Acting: Anna Jackson
Specialist, Integrated Communications: Mahsa Merat
Media Lead: Tom Dodd
Head of Co-lab: Jaclyn Gordon
Creative Studio: Bear Meets Eagle On Fire
Media: Initiative
Production Company: Revolver
Director: Steve Rogers
Managing Director/Co-Owner: Michael Ritchie
Executive Producer/Partner/Producer: Pip Smart
Director of Photography: Nicolas Karakatsanis
Production Designer: Steven Jones-Evans
Costume: Joanna Mae Park
SFX Supervisor (Duel): Arlo Markantonatos
SFX Supervisor (Tyre): Taj Trengrove
Casting: Peta Einberg / Citizen Jane
Edit: ARC EDIT
Editor: Elise Butt
Editorial Producer: Michaela Fenton
Executive Producer: Daniel Fry
Post Production: Time Based Arts
Production: Sarah Polak
VFX Supervisor: Sheldon Gardner
CG: Mike Battcock, Bethan Williams, Federico Vanone, Frank Engen, Ihor Obukhovskyi, Quentin Corker-Marin, Nigel Timms
Compositing: Eleonora Laddago, Manolo Perez, Olivia O'Neil, Ralph Briscoe, Timo Huber, Viola Bascombe
Colourist: Lewis Crossfield
Colour Assist: Sharn Talbot, Max Ferguson-Hook
Sound & Music: Rumble Studios
Executive Producer: Michael Gie
Lead Sound Designer: Tone Aston
Sound Designers: Cam Milne, Liam Annert, Daniel William
Composer (Duel): Jeremy Richmond
Music Supervisor (Runaway): Anton Trailer @ Trailer Media
OOH Retouching: Electric Art
