Password-strength campaign gets a little personal

A confrontational campaign in Sweden grabs attention by shaming people for their poor password choices.

Ad Nut isn't really a fan of using 'bad' words just for the sake of using them (see "F**k is all you need?"). But using them to great effect when there's a justified reason for doing so? Ad Nut is a huge fan of that. So Ad Nut loves this hilarious campaign out of Sweden on behalf of a cyber-security organisation. The work confronts people with their own poor password choices, as the examples are drawn from a list of the country's most commonly used passwords.

Ad Nut also likes to imagine the shocked looks and possible complaints that would erupt if this campaign appeared in APAC. Luckily, the Swedes appear to have taken it in stride.  

CREDITS

Client: SSF

Agency: Åkestam Holst NoA
Simon Lublin, copywriter
Martin Noreby, art director
Joakim Khoury, art cirector
Magnus Jakobsson, CCO NoA
Maria von Holst, client director
Bella Lagerquist, account manager
Frida Norén, strategist
Jenny Kaiser, business director
Anna Forsberg, Formgivare Produktionsbolag, BKRY NoA

Production: BKRY NoA 

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

