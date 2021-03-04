Password-strength campaign gets a little personal

Ad Nut isn't really a fan of using 'bad' words just for the sake of using them (see "F**k is all you need?"). But using them to great effect when there's a justified reason for doing so? Ad Nut is a huge fan of that. So Ad Nut loves this hilarious campaign out of Sweden on behalf of a cyber-security organisation. The work confronts people with their own poor password choices, as the examples are drawn from a list of the country's most commonly used passwords.

Ad Nut also likes to imagine the shocked looks and possible complaints that would erupt if this campaign appeared in APAC. Luckily, the Swedes appear to have taken it in stride.

