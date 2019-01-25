Search
sweden
18 hours ago
Password-strength campaign gets a little personal
A confrontational campaign in Sweden grabs attention by shaming people for their poor password choices.
Jan 25, 2019
Uniqlo advances as a sports brand with Swedish Olympic deal
The agreement covers Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022.
Jun 8, 2018
Confrontational campaign asks, 'Who are the real retards?'
Work from Sweden tries to make people question use of the 'R-word'.
May 25, 2018
Forsman & Bodenfors coming to APAC
New Singapore office will be the creative shop’s first outside Sweden.
May 23, 2018
Reasons to love the 'world's most boring billboard'
Swedish wood protection brand Sioo is leaving the same billboard in place for 12 years to prove the durability of one of its products.
Nov 16, 2012
Countries should promote themselves more on Twitter: Burson-Marsteller
BEIJING - Only nine governments and state tourism boards out of 193 UN member states own their country name Twitter handle, according to Burson-Martsteller's 'Twiplomacy' study.
