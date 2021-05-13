Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
20 hours ago

Baby Shark doo doo doo doo doo. LG Styler doo doo doo doo doo

Smooth out doo doo doo doo doo. Bad smell doo doo doo doo doo. Shake it out doo doo doo doo doo. LG Styler! [Something is very wrong with Ad Nut.]

Baby Shark doo doo doo doo doo. LG Styler doo doo doo doo doo

Baby Shark doo doo doo doo doo. Fine dust doo doo doo doo doo. Shake it out doo doo doo doo doo. LG Styler! Mommy shark doo doo doo doo doo...

Editor's note: Apologies for the above, but it's all we've been able to get out of Ad Nut since Ad Nut was exposed to a new Singapore campaign for something called the LG Styler.

The campaign involves the tune and characters from Pingfong Baby Shark—the top YouTube video of all time. And the LG Styler, we have learned, is a US$2000+, monolith-shaped appliance that has various abilities related to removing dust particles, odors, wrinkles, dust mites, bacteria, and viruses from clothing.

The video below—which we strongly recommend you do NOT watch, based on what has happened to our pal Ad Nut—explains the product benefits, and appears in conjunction with a TikTok / Instagram dance contest promotion. The brand offers up an AR filter and invites people to make their own Baby Shark videos extolling the many wonders of the LG Styler, with a chance to win prizes such as (no points for guessing) an LG Styler.

We believe that if Ad Nut were still able to form full sentences, Ad Nut would say that although it's ridiculous, you can't deny that the campaign is light and catchy. And it does a good job of teaching the product benefits.

We have contacted the brand to learn what if any agencies were involved in the campaign, and whether there is any known cure for our beloved Ad Nut.

We very much hope that Ad Nut will return to Ad Nut's normal eloquence and verbosity soon.

Instagram post from the campaign
 
Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

