Digital News
Brandon Doerrer
2 days ago

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri responds to ‘TikTok copycat’ criticisms

He’s defending recent changes as Instagram incorporates more video.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri responds to ‘TikTok copycat’ criticisms

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday responding to criticisms as Instagram shifts some of its focus from photo to video.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian criticized this shift on Monday, calling it an attempt to copy TikTok. Nearly 150,000 people have signed a petition to “make Instagram Instagram again,” as of Tuesday, calling for the platform to stay focused on photos and use less algorithm-driven videos. 

Mosseri said that interaction with videos is increasing on the platform regardless of the changes it makes, and that it's leaning into what users already consume.

“I do believe that more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time,” he said in the post. “We see this even if we change nothing.”

Mosseri conceded that Instagram is testing full-screen feeds for photo and video with a small percentage of users, and that the experience is “not yet good.”

He added that the platform is trying to improve the accuracy of its recommendations, which are posts that Instagram’s algorithm predicts users will engage with, even though they don’t follow that account.

 

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

2 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands in China tell the difference?

4 Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands tell the difference?

Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

5 Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO

6 Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Don’t forget: funny is your brand superpower

8 Don’t forget: funny is your brand superpower

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

9 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

Project vs retainer: Which is better to manage burnout, creativity, and profitability?

10 Project vs retainer: Which is better?

Related Articles

More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'
Digital
Apr 15, 2021
Arvind Hickman

More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in ...

Instagram Reels launches in India, Japan, Australia
Digital
Aug 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

Instagram Reels launches in India, Japan, Australia

How women’s health brands communicate on social media: They can’t
Media
Jan 21, 2022
Sabrina Sanchez

How women’s health brands communicate on social ...

TikTok disputes report it is 'abandoning' live shopping expansion in Europe
Media
Jul 5, 2022
Arvind Hickman

TikTok disputes report it is 'abandoning' live ...

Just Published

Tech Bites: Week of July 25, 2022
Advertising
1 day ago
Shawn Lim

Tech Bites: Week of July 25, 2022

News from IAS, WFA, Havas and more. Plus, Asia Pacific online subscription video on demand (SVOD) is forecast to grow 19% in 2022 to US$24.6 billion.

Interone wins BMW China’s digital creative business
News
1 day ago
Minnie Wang

Interone wins BMW China’s digital creative business

BBDO’s Interone will continue its long-term partnership with BMW China and build a deeper integrated creative and digital business.

Amazon promotes advertising offerings as business growth slows
Marketing
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Amazon promotes advertising offerings as business ...

AWS and advertising sales were the growth driver for the tech giant.

Is the Chinaverse ready to take over the world?
Digital
1 day ago
Ramzi Chaabane

Is the Chinaverse ready to take over the world?

China seems to be developing a whole new offer for the metaverse, just as it did with web 2.0.