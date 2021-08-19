Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

The action legend doesn't break any bones in his newest film, but he does dance in a silly way that delights our pal Ad Nut, who has a soft spot for Shopee's over-the-top, orange-drenched ads.

It's not quite the Super Bowl, but Ad Nut has come to look forward to Shopee's annual campaign talking up its big 9.9 Super Shopping Day.

In fact, certain Campaign editors believe that Ad Nut got a little too excited when the brand featured Cristiano Ronaldo a couple years back (see "Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous"). But Ad Nut was vindicated when that ad topped Campaign's list of its most admired APAC ads for 2019. Ad Nut also waxed a bit rhapsodic about the last year's Shopee ad for Singapore, which featured local funnyman Phua Chu Kang.

"It's an absolute gem: Campy, ridiculous, cheesy, annoying, lighthearted, funny and probably effective," Ad Nut wrote a year ago.

And Ad Nut would say much the same about the just-released ad above, featuring absolute legend Jackie Chan.

The star is long past his death-defying days*, but he's still got good moves for a 67-year-old. And it's a delight to see him do the embarrassingly campy dance moves of the sort that made Ronaldo look so ridiculous. Good on Shopee for not changing its formula too much to suit each star. Ad Nut loves the silliness, the shamelessness, the bright colours, the barrage of onscreen text, the brain-melting Auto-Tuned jingle—all of it. Never change, Shopee.  

In addition to the ad, Chan will be earning his paycheck through a whole bunch of Shopee-related stuff, including a live interview on September 9, and lending his visage to giveaways, contests and virtual appearances in the Shopee Shake, Shopee Slice, and Shopee Steps in-app games. 

* Ad Nut is still amazed that Chan not only tried this stunt, where only two awnings broke a 25-meter fall, but did three takes. Lunatic.

Note: Ad Nut has purposely not mentioned the title of the tune in the ad, because Ad Nut has some unpleasant history with that particular piece of music (see "Baby Shark doo doo doo doo doo. LG Styler doo doo doo doo doo").

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

2 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

3 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

4 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

5 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

6 Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

7 P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

8 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

9 A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

Move and win roundup: Week of August 9, 2021

10 Move and win roundup: Week of August 9, 2021

Related Articles

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies
Advertising
Sep 21, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

Shopee tops Singapore ecommerce market, Zalora struggles, Amazon's shadow looms
Digital
Sep 2, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Shopee tops Singapore ecommerce market, Zalora ...

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador
Advertising
Aug 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Agatha Soh, Shopee
Marketing
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Agatha Soh, Shopee

Just Published

Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over with Omen
Marketing
3 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over ...

CMO Siew Ting Foo explains how HP is working to lure console gamers to the PC platform and build legitimacy for its Omen brand across APAC.

iQiyi's ad about ads is better than you might expect
Advertising
4 hours ago
Ad Nut

iQiyi's ad about ads is better than you might expect

Mainland video site iQiyi and F5 Shanghai prove B2B doesn't have to be dull, with a family comedy that explains the video platform's advertising offerings.

IM3 Ooredoo brought out big guns of pop for Independence Day
Advertising
4 hours ago
Ad Nut

IM3 Ooredoo brought out big guns of pop for ...

Iwan Fals and three younger Indonesian musicians united for a video about unity (plus some plugs for the telco's service).

What’s in a name? A look at brand names that say little about the business
Marketing
4 hours ago
Eularie Saldanha

What’s in a name? A look at brand names that say ...

Advertising and marketing industry veterans in India reveal the fun stories behind their company names.