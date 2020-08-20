shopee
Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador
WATCH: The new local face of Shopee debuts a 9.9 Super Shopping Day ad even more satisfyingly annoying than Ronaldo's Shopee riff off of 'Baby Shark'.
How brands and agencies are celebrating Singapore National Day
Agencies and retailers are marking the city-state's 55th birthday with a mix of fun, sales and community giveback.
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Agatha Soh, Shopee
Agatha Soh oversaw Shopee's memorable signing of Cristiano Ronaldo as a brand ambassador, and is currently guiding the ecommerce platform through a COVID-related boom.
How Shopee plans to make the pandemic windfall a permanent gain
While it benefits from an influx of shoppers and brands, the ecommerce platform works to meet rapidly shifting consumer needs and looks to use personalisation to make sure its customers and buyers stick around after the pandemic.
Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous
The world-famous athlete and endorser displays dance moves that are not to be missed.
Shopee signs Ronaldo
The football star will work with the online retailer on a range of initiatives for the brand's 9.9 Super Shopping Day, starting with a TV commercial debuting tomorrow.
