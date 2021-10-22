Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
21 hours ago

Jackie Chan returns to fight for Shopee's 11.11 sale

The martial arts icon makes his return for the e-retailer, this time fighting off bad boys with deals and discounts.

Guess who's back? Re-enter the ad man. It's Jackie Chan, fighting off bad dudes out to spoil your shopping experience. Think you're going to stop us from getting the best deals? Think again. This time all of Chan's best moves come in the form of cashback offers and giveaways. Take that!

As you might know by now, Ad Nut has a thing for Shopee ads. From the glorious ridiculousness of Ronaldo to the ever-satisfyingly annoying vibes of Phua Chu Kang, to the silly charms of Mark Lee and the latest stunts of Chan, Ad Nut inexplicably looks forward to seeing how each bright, loud, noisy and irritating Shopee ad can get more camp than the last. 

And to the bewilderment of many, Ad Nut has not panned a single one. Many may ask if this is really the type of advertising we'd like to encourage more of? Ad Nut's reply is an unequivocal 'no'. Much like Jackie Chan's stunts, please do not try this at home. Shopee has created a 'thing' with the Baby Shark jingle, the bright orange suits, the silly dance moves and the over-the-top messaging, melded with anticipation and mystery surrounding its lineup of brand ambassadors.  

There's no need to emulate this. Just laugh and enjoy it. 

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

