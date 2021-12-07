Jackie Chan fights through a third Shopee ad

Oh no, Jackie Chan is surrounded by a menacing gang again! But wait, he pulls out a phone...again. Hooray everyone's wearing orange jumpsuits and dancing...again. And here comes the Baby Shark melody...again.

Ad Nut is fully on the record as a lover of the cheesy Shopee shopping festival series of ads. It's a love-hate thing, much like Ad Nut's attitude toward shopping festivals in general. Ad Nut does not expect much deviation from Shopee's annoying formats, which clearly work on some level.

But after seeing latest brand ambassador Jackie Chan pull off the same shtick three times in four months, there's little left to love here.