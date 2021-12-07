Marketing The Work
Ad Nut
17 hours ago

Jackie Chan fights through a third Shopee ad

After Chan's 9.9 and 11.11 campy spectacles, the 12.12 film feels all-too familiar, much like all the numbers-based shopping festivals.

Oh no, Jackie Chan is surrounded by a menacing gang again! But wait, he pulls out a phone...again. Hooray everyone's wearing orange jumpsuits and dancing...again. And here comes the Baby Shark melody...again. 

Ad Nut is fully on the record as a lover of the cheesy Shopee shopping festival series of ads. It's a love-hate thing, much like Ad Nut's attitude toward shopping festivals in general. Ad Nut does not expect much deviation from Shopee's annoying formats, which clearly work on some level. 

But after seeing latest brand ambassador Jackie Chan pull off the same shtick three times in four months, there's little left to love here. 

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 


Campaign Asia-Pacific

