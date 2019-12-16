year in review

Admired APAC ads: Our top 10 faves from 2019
Dec 16, 2019
Matthew Miller

The work that made us rave, laugh and applaud the collective creative acumen of the region.

Top content of 2013 (We'll see you in 2014)
Dec 20, 2013
Matthew Miller

ASIA-PACIFIC - We're off for the holidays after this afternoon (daily coverage resumes on 6 January). But before we go, here are the most popular features, news stories, photo galleries, opinions and videos from campaignasia.com in 2013.

2013 in review: High aspirations amid slowing growth
Dec 20, 2013
David Blecken

ASIA-PACIFIC - The past year saw marketers seek stability and put more faith in online and mobile as growth in the biggest markets cooled. We look at what's changed—and what to expect in 2014.

2013 in review: Separated at birth?
Dec 19, 2013
Benjamin Li

It's an annual tradition of ours: The 'Separated at birth?' column in the year-end issue. So without further ado, here's our selections for this year: some eerie, some admittedly a bit of a stretch. The December/January issue, stuffed with more fun year-end content (and even some serious year-end content), will be out right around New Year's.

2013 in review: Top 5 oddest brand extensions
Dec 18, 2013
Jason Wincuinas

Brand extensions are a tried-and-true marketing tactic, but can easily go awry when eagerness trumps common sense.

2013 holiday ad extravaganza: Part 2
Dec 17, 2013
Staff Reporters

ASIA-PACIFIC - We wrap up our roundup of holiday-themed TV commercials from around the region and the world.

