Eugene Cheong's new 'e' agency launches first campaign for MoneyOwl

Former Ogilvy creative chief Eugene Cheong has launched his first new creative campaigns since launching his new agency, 'e', last November.

The spots, which are unpretentious and straight forward, give practical money tips to Singaporeans on behalf of MoneyOwl, a young joint venture between NTUC Enterprise Co-operative and Providend financial advisors.

The aim of the campaign, which will also appear in print and poster ads, is to make smart investing a focus for everyone, not just the wealthy.

In a LinkedIn Post, Cheong noted full credit must go to Chuin Ting, Rachel, Bunnarith, Cherie and the team at MoneyOwl "for choosing to be bold instead of being bland."

CREDITS

Client: MoneyOwl

Marketing Team: Rachel Huang, Bunnarith Lo, Cherie Tan

Agency: e

Creative Director: Eugene Cheong

Video Production: Ric Tang / Tangography

Photography: Ric Tang / Tangography

Media: InstaMedia Labs