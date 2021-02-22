Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Eugene Cheong's new 'e' agency launches first campaign for MoneyOwl

Unflashy and down-to-earth, the campaigns give practical investing advice to Singaporeans.

Former Ogilvy creative chief Eugene Cheong has launched his first new creative campaigns since launching his new agency, 'e', last November

The spots, which are unpretentious and straight forward, give practical money tips to Singaporeans on behalf of MoneyOwl, a young joint venture between NTUC Enterprise Co-operative and Providend financial advisors. 

The aim of the campaign, which will also appear in print and poster ads, is to make smart investing a focus for everyone, not just the wealthy. 

In a LinkedIn Post, Cheong noted full credit must go to Chuin Ting, Rachel, Bunnarith, Cherie and the team at MoneyOwl "for choosing to be bold instead of being bland."

CREDITS

Client: MoneyOwl
Marketing Team: Rachel Huang, Bunnarith Lo, Cherie Tan
Agency: e
Creative Director: Eugene Cheong
Video Production: Ric Tang / Tangography
Photography: Ric Tang / Tangography
Media: InstaMedia Labs

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

