Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit
2 days ago
Surekha Ragavan

Frustrated by the ‘slow’, ‘costly’ and ‘ineffective’ processes at large networks, Cheong is setting out to break all the rules with his new startup.

You've never seen church fliers like these before
Nov 22, 2019
Matthew Miller

When your church has one of Asia's best-known creatives, Eugene Cheong, as a member, you get a punchy, smart and memorable campaign for your upcoming events.

Creative duo replaces Eugene Cheong at Ogilvy
Jan 15, 2019
David Blecken

The move reflects diminished need for Asia-Pacific regional leadership.

Ogilvy makes creative changes for Japan, North Asia, ASEAN
Feb 2, 2018
David Blecken

Agency creates North Asia and ASEAN chief creative officer roles, and appoints a new CCO in Japan.

Unilever extends 'Comfort' to moms in new global ad made in Singapore
Jun 9, 2014
Matthew Miller

SINGAPORE - A new online film for Unilever’s Comfort fabric conditioner by Ogilvy & Mather Singapore launches globally today, signaling the brand's move into a more emotional mode of communication that conveys a point of view about the pressure society puts on mothers.

Coca-Cola bottle captures everyday sounds; turning them into shareable remixes
Apr 18, 2013
Racheal Lee

SINGAPORE - The Coca-Cola Company has unveiled a social music project, entitled the “Coca-Cola Remix Bottle”, which revolves around a Coca-Cola bottle that captures everyday sounds and turns them into shareable remixes.

