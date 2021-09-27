Advertising News
Robert Sawatzky
1 day ago

Eugene Cheong joins DDB Asia to be creative chief

One of the most awarded creative leaders in Asia, the former Ogilvy APAC CCO had launched his own shop nearly a year ago.

Eugene Cheong joins DDB Asia to be creative chief

Award-winning creative director Eugene Cheong has joined DDB to become its chief creative officer for Asia. Over the past month, Cheong has already worked with DDB on major clients and pitches with offices around the world, including Adam&EveDDB in London as well as Chicago, Paris, Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong. 

In his new role for Asia, Cheong teams up with DDB Asia CEO David Tang to specifically support its offices in China, Hong Kong, Seoul and Singapore. According to Cheong, the two had not met prior to this, yet share similarities. 

“I’m dumbfounded that I’ve not met David Tang until now,” Cheong said in a release. “He’s the planning mirror image of me, and we’re going to have a boatload of rip-roaring fun. That’s the priority. And while we’re at it, we’re going to create Asia’s most formidable agency.”

With over 30 years in the industry, over 250 Cannes Lions and 2,500 campaigns to his name, Cheong is best known as Ogilvy Asia Pacific’s lead creative for a decade, from 2009 until 2019, when he was replaced by Sonal Dabral and Reed Collins. During his 20-year tenure at Ogilvy, Cheong was the agency’s regional head of copy for seven years. He has also been the creative group head at Ogilvy London. 

Last November, Cheong partnered with Singapore indie Blak Labs to launch 'e', a new independent agency that began producing campaigns this past February, beginning with a spot for MoneyOwl. Blak Labs managing partner Charlie Blower tells Campaign it will continue to manage and operate e the agency and wishes Cheong all the best in his move. 

Cheong is named among the world’s 50 best copywriters by the D&AD Copy Book and recognised as The One Show’s most awarded creative in 2016. In 2018, he was appointed to the latter organisation’s International Board.

“It’s an exhilarating time for DDB in Asia,” said David Tang. “Under the banner of Unexpected Works, we’re gearing up on creative firepower to drive really effective work for clients. We’re excited to have Eugene join us—he’s not just a creative great, he’s a warhorse and a gentleman.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela

1 Sex harassment 'rampant' in Philippines ad industry: Gabriela

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

2 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

3 Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

4 Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

5 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

6 Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

7 NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

10 40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

Related Articles

Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit
Advertising
Nov 24, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

Creative duo replaces Eugene Cheong at Ogilvy
News
Jan 15, 2019
David Blecken

Creative duo replaces Eugene Cheong at Ogilvy

Eugene Cheong's new 'e' agency launches first campaign for MoneyOwl
Advertising
Feb 22, 2021
Ad Nut

Eugene Cheong's new 'e' agency launches first ...

Women to Watch 2021: Sharon Goh, DDB Group
Analysis
Sep 2, 2021
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Sharon Goh, DDB Group

Just Published

Google adtech dominance exposed; Australia watchdog plots regulatory crackdown
Advertising
3 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Google adtech dominance exposed; Australia watchdog ...

The ACCC's comprehensive inquiry into adtech has exposed an industry laden with anti-competitive practices, transparency problems and pricing issues—and calls for the power to develop "new regulatory solutions".

Why associate Skittles with pimples?
Advertising
4 hours ago
Ad Nut

Why associate Skittles with pimples?

Our pal Ad Nut was all excited to try the gummy version of Skittles—until Ad Nut watched this weird campaign from China. Now Ad Nut feels a bit queasy.

Physical space is now more important for brands—not less
Marketing
4 hours ago
Sung Min Bae

Physical space is now more important for brands—not ...

Even with the digital revolution, brands that invest in physical experience will triumph in a post-Covid world, according to Superunion Hong Kong's strategy director.

GroupM ties with Twitch in APAC to bolster gaming expertise
Advertising
7 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

GroupM ties with Twitch in APAC to bolster gaming ...

Agency network says it is the first to partner with Twitch in the region.