Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

Ad Nut has nothing but respect for Special Group's invention of the Uber Eats platform 'Tonight, I'll be eating", which has been putting unlikely celebrities together all around the world (and winning awards) since 2017 (Ad Nut particularly liked the showdown between Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart: see "Hamill and Stewart face off in tense tomato-tomahto battle for Uber Eats").
Now comes the latest instance of the concept, an Australia campaign in which the famously gruff TV talent-show judge Simon Cowell 'joins' maniacally cheerful singing group The Wiggles. He's the 'Grey Wiggle', you see. And silliness ensues, in a series of spots of varying lengths (the player below will cycle through all of them).
It's a great concept, of course. But it's also one of those mashups that was better on paper than in execution. At least, Ad Nut didn't find it very funny. Mildly amusing, sure. Perhaps it's because Ad Nut tired of Cowell's one-note schtick a decade and a half ago, or because Ad Nut believes Gabrielle Union.
Ad Nut suspects most people will like this fine and it'll be as successful for the brand as all the past editions. The integrated campaign is running across TV, out-of-home, radio, social, digital and owned channels, and the agency says more thee are more 'featurettes' to come.
CREDITS
Client: Uber Eats
Marketing Director Apac: Lucinda Barlow
Head Of Marketing Uber, Anz: Andy Morely
Head Of Marketing, Uber Eats Anz: David Griffiths
Marketing Manager: Channa Goonasekara
Strategy Lead: Ally Doube
Creative Agency: Special Group
Founding Partners/Ceo: Lindsey Evans & Cade Heyde
Partners & Cco: Julian Schreiber & Tom Martin
Creative Director: Max Mckeon
Creatives: Josie Fox And Harry Stanford
Social Lead: Lachlan Stewart
Head Of Business Management: Tori Lopez
Business Director: Caity Cowper
Business Manager: Dharsh Sundren
Group Strategy Director: Celia Garforth
Executive Producer: Sevda Cemo
Head Of Stills And Digital: Nick Lilley
Producer: Steph Wilkinson (Social)
Digital Producer: Stacy Szabo
Talent Director: Emily Stewart
Head Of Design: Adam Sheer
Social And Influencer Specialist: Sarah Mckie
Editor: Fraser Kelton (Social)
Media Agency: Mediacom
Group Client Director: Lynsey Mogridge
Group Strategy Director: Tim Hull
Group Investment Director: Jen Donald
Associate Digital Director: Claudia Domingues
Social Content: R/GA
Account Director: Ben Wall
Creatives: Ben Newman & Neil Walshe
Senior Social Strategist: Callum James
Film Production: Finch
Production Company: Finch Company
Director: Alex Roberts
Cinematographer: Andrew Commis
Managing Director: Corey Esse
Executive Producer: Loren Bradley
Producer: Nick Simkins
Art Director: Sam Lukins
Post Production: Arc Edit
Editor: Lucas Baynes
Post Producer: Michaela Fenton
Colourist: Fergus Rotherham
Online Operator: Viv Baker/Chris Betteridge
Sound: Rumble
Sound Engineer: Cam Milne, Liam Annert & Tone Ashton
Sound Producer: Katie Harper
Social Director /Dop: Will Robertson - Aus
Social Director /Dop: David Symmons - UK
Stills Photographer: Christiopher Tovo - Australia
Stills Photographer: Simon Emmett - UK
Stills Production: Chee Productions
Executive Producer: Matt Chee
Executive Producer: Tamiko Wafer
Retouching: Cream / EA
Food Stylist: Hannah Meppem
