Ad Nut has nothing but respect for Special Group's invention of the Uber Eats platform 'Tonight, I'll be eating", which has been putting unlikely celebrities together all around the world (and winning awards) since 2017 (Ad Nut particularly liked the showdown between Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart: see "Hamill and Stewart face off in tense tomato-tomahto battle for Uber Eats").

Now comes the latest instance of the concept, an Australia campaign in which the famously gruff TV talent-show judge Simon Cowell 'joins' maniacally cheerful singing group The Wiggles. He's the 'Grey Wiggle', you see. And silliness ensues, in a series of spots of varying lengths (the player below will cycle through all of them).

It's a great concept, of course. But it's also one of those mashups that was better on paper than in execution. At least, Ad Nut didn't find it very funny. Mildly amusing, sure. Perhaps it's because Ad Nut tired of Cowell's one-note schtick a decade and a half ago, or because Ad Nut believes Gabrielle Union.

Ad Nut suspects most people will like this fine and it'll be as successful for the brand as all the past editions. The integrated campaign is running across TV, out-of-home, radio, social, digital and owned channels, and the agency says more thee are more 'featurettes' to come.

