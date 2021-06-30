Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

The latest iteration of the brand's long-running 'Tonight, I'll be eating' campaign has Cowell joining the kid-favourite singing group as the 'Grey Wiggle'. It sounds better than it is, according to our pal Ad Nut.

Ad Nut has nothing but respect for Special Group's invention of the Uber Eats platform 'Tonight, I'll be eating", which has been putting unlikely celebrities together all around the world (and winning awards) since 2017 (Ad Nut particularly liked the showdown between Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart: see "Hamill and Stewart face off in tense tomato-tomahto battle for Uber Eats").

Now comes the latest instance of the concept, an Australia campaign in which the famously gruff TV talent-show judge Simon Cowell 'joins' maniacally cheerful singing group The Wiggles. He's the 'Grey Wiggle', you see. And silliness ensues, in a series of spots of varying lengths (the player below will cycle through all of them).

It's a great concept, of course. But it's also one of those mashups that was better on paper than in execution. At least, Ad Nut didn't find it very funny. Mildly amusing, sure. Perhaps it's because Ad Nut tired of Cowell's one-note schtick a decade and a half ago, or because Ad Nut believes Gabrielle Union

Ad Nut suspects most people will like this fine and it'll be as successful for the brand as all the past editions. The integrated campaign is running across TV, out-of-home, radio, social, digital and owned channels, and the agency says more thee are more 'featurettes' to come.

CREDITS

Client: Uber Eats
Marketing Director Apac: Lucinda Barlow 
Head Of Marketing Uber, Anz: Andy Morely
Head Of Marketing, Uber Eats Anz: David Griffiths
Marketing Manager: Channa Goonasekara
Strategy Lead: Ally Doube

Creative Agency: Special Group
Founding Partners/Ceo: Lindsey Evans & Cade Heyde
Partners & Cco: Julian Schreiber & Tom Martin   
Creative Director: Max Mckeon  
Creatives: Josie Fox And Harry Stanford 
Social Lead: Lachlan Stewart  
Head Of Business Management: Tori Lopez
Business Director: Caity Cowper   
Business Manager: Dharsh Sundren     
Group Strategy Director: Celia Garforth  
Executive Producer: Sevda Cemo  
Head Of Stills And Digital: Nick Lilley
Producer: Steph Wilkinson (Social)     
Digital Producer: Stacy Szabo  
Talent Director: Emily Stewart   
Head Of Design: Adam Sheer
Social And Influencer Specialist: Sarah Mckie
Editor: Fraser Kelton (Social)

Media Agency: Mediacom
Group Client Director: Lynsey Mogridge
Group Strategy Director: Tim Hull
Group Investment Director: Jen Donald
Associate Digital Director: Claudia Domingues
 
Social Content: R/GA
Account Director: Ben Wall
Creatives: Ben Newman & Neil Walshe
Senior Social Strategist: Callum James

Film Production: Finch
Production Company: Finch Company 
Director: Alex Roberts 
Cinematographer: Andrew Commis 
Managing Director: Corey Esse  
Executive Producer: Loren Bradley 
Producer: Nick Simkins  
Art Director: Sam Lukins  
  
Post Production: Arc Edit
Editor: Lucas Baynes 
Post Producer: Michaela Fenton  
Colourist: Fergus Rotherham 
Online Operator: Viv Baker/Chris Betteridge 

Sound: Rumble 
Sound Engineer: Cam Milne, Liam Annert & Tone Ashton  
Sound Producer: Katie Harper   
Social Director /Dop: Will Robertson - Aus  
Social Director /Dop: David Symmons - UK  
   
Stills Photographer: Christiopher Tovo - Australia  
Stills Photographer: Simon Emmett - UK  

Stills Production: Chee Productions
Executive Producer: Matt Chee   
Executive Producer: Tamiko Wafer 

Retouching: Cream / EA  
Food Stylist: Hannah Meppem

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

