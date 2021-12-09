Uber Eats employs bovine brand ambassadors

Anything is bound to get more attention when it's associated with a handsome and charismatic mammal. The smart people at Uber Eats and its Australia agency Special know this. Hence they attached promo codes to cows in a recent stunt to draw attention to the presence of a gelato vendor, Messina, on the platform.
Australians didn't have to traipse out in the fields to discover the promo codes, because the code-clad cows were kind enough to wander through the frame during an Instagram Live yesterday.
The codes unlocked up to A$350,000 worth of prizes and discounts. Messina has 22 virtual storefronts on Uber Eats, with locations in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Brisbane.
The cows are also gracing digital out of home ads and Uber Eats' owned channels.
Ad Nut supports the use of all types of animals in advertising, but is always extra happy when it's any kind of animal that is not a murderous beast.
CREDITS
Marketing Director: Andy Morley
Head of Marketing: David Griffiths
Marketing Manager: Josh Pickstone
Partner & Co-CEO: Cade Heyde & Lindsey Evans
Partner & Co-CCO: Tom Martin & Julian Schreiber
Creative Director: Adam Ferrie & Peter Cvetkovski
Creative: Matt Bladin & Phoebe Sloane
Head of Business Management: Tori Lopez
Business Director: Gill Last
Senior Strategist: Kellie Box
Social Lead: Lachlan Stewart
Social Media Specialist: Sarah Mckie
Designer: Bella Plush
Head of Film and Content Production: Sevda Cemo
Integrated Producer: Steph Wilkinson
Production Manager: Luke Coulson
DOP: David Guest
AC: Jake Reeder
Offline Editor: Scott Walmsley
Online Editor: Fraser Kelton
Colourist: Carve & Stitch
Sound: Smith & Western
