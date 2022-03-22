Uber Eats debuts ‘smart’, gaudy pyjama set

Uber Eats’ new Japanese spot is a serious throwback to the days where one might buy a ‘smart mop’ or a piece of exercise equipment based on TV infomercials.

In a new campaign by Special, the food-delivery service plays up the kitsch factor of ‘as seen on TV’ ads to hawk a slightly ridiculous product—QR PJs, a garish set of pyjamas emblazoned with scannable images of popular late-night food items in Japan.

The idea is that the user simply scans their own pyjamas which leads to the food item being displayed on their Uber Eats app. The product seems to have been created to make earned media headlines, and the brand itself doesn’t take it too seriously in the accompanying explainer ad. The use of Japanese influencer Matt Kuwata is brilliant here as his vacant, heavily contoured complexion only adds to the irony of the video. Also a nice touch is the fact that users can interact with top-tier Twitch streamers in real-time upon scanning the images.

Ad Nut’s lush coat of fur means that Ad Nut doesn’t require pyjamas to be comfy at night, but Ad Nut nevertheless loves the idea of a trail mix being a QR code away.

CREDITS

