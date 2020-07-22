japan

Japan’s top local brands: Toyota, Sony still tops but retailers surge
3 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

Japan's top local brands: Toyota, Sony still tops but retailers surge

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Uniqlo steals third spot while Muji and Aeon are among the biggest local gainers.

Global food and beverage giants nibble away at Japanese brands
3 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

Global food and beverage giants nibble away at Japanese brands

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: To meet changing lifestyles, multinationals are adding healthier portions of adspend, marketing strategy and product innovation to their recipe for success.

Pandemic anxiety persists in APAC as distrust in info and disappointment in governments grows
Jul 22, 2020
Staff Reporters

Pandemic anxiety persists in APAC as distrust in info and disappointment in governments grows

TOP OF THE CHARTS: People in Asian markets remain more worried about COVID-19 than the global average, according to the latest research from McCann's Truth Central unit.

Toyota exudes a sense of hope as consumers and companies emerge from lockdowns
Jun 19, 2020
Ad Nut

Toyota exudes a sense of hope as consumers and companies emerge from lockdowns

Marquee auto brand says it is ready for business, even as it soft-pedals its efforts to battle the pandemic.

Japan law tightens regulation of major ecommerce players
May 29, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Japan law tightens regulation of major ecommerce players

TECH BITES: Law addresses concerns that tech giants are abusing their market power and leaving small businesses out of pocket.

DoubleVerify opens in Japan with Google vet at helm
May 14, 2020
Staff Reporters

DoubleVerify opens in Japan with Google vet at helm

Takashi Takeda, formerly a director at Google in Japan, has been appointed to lead the ad-verification company's entrance into the market.

