japan
Japan’s top local brands: Toyota, Sony still tops but retailers surge
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Uniqlo steals third spot while Muji and Aeon are among the biggest local gainers.
Global food and beverage giants nibble away at Japanese brands
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: To meet changing lifestyles, multinationals are adding healthier portions of adspend, marketing strategy and product innovation to their recipe for success.
Pandemic anxiety persists in APAC as distrust in info and disappointment in governments grows
TOP OF THE CHARTS: People in Asian markets remain more worried about COVID-19 than the global average, according to the latest research from McCann's Truth Central unit.
Toyota exudes a sense of hope as consumers and companies emerge from lockdowns
Marquee auto brand says it is ready for business, even as it soft-pedals its efforts to battle the pandemic.
Japan law tightens regulation of major ecommerce players
TECH BITES: Law addresses concerns that tech giants are abusing their market power and leaving small businesses out of pocket.
DoubleVerify opens in Japan with Google vet at helm
Takashi Takeda, formerly a director at Google in Japan, has been appointed to lead the ad-verification company's entrance into the market.
