A Dentsu employee has been infected with COVID-19, and both Dentsu and Shiseido are asking thousands of employees who work in Tokyo's Shiodome area to telecommute.
A new instalment in an ongoing campaign aims to spark conversation between students and teachers around the importance of self-expression.
The Marketer Career Association is positioned as a way for marketers to market themselves.
The #MeToo movement has reached Japanese advertising.
The level of interest in a six-year-old poster offers food for thought for communicators in Japan.
Young people in Japanese town receive a gift that's intended to "plant the seeds of homesickness".
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins