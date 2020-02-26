Ryoko Tasaki

Dentsu tells 5000 Tokyo staffers to work from home
Advertising
Feb 26, 2020
Ryoko Tasaki

Dentsu tells 5000 Tokyo staffers to work from home

A Dentsu employee has been infected with COVID-19, and both Dentsu and Shiseido are asking thousands of employees who work in Tokyo's Shiodome area to telecommute.

Pantene challenges the hair police in Japanese schools
News
Apr 16, 2019
Ryoko Tasaki

Pantene challenges the hair police in Japanese schools

A new instalment in an ongoing campaign aims to spark conversation between students and teachers around the importance of self-expression.

New industry body aims to raise marketers’ status in Japan
News
Mar 12, 2019
Ryoko Tasaki

New industry body aims to raise marketers’ status ...

The Marketer Career Association is positioned as a way for marketers to market themselves.

Creative accused of sexual harassment resigns in Japan
News
Dec 21, 2017
Ryoko Tasaki

Creative accused of sexual harassment resigns in Japan

The #MeToo movement has reached Japanese advertising.

Lessons from the 'proud Japanese' poster furore
Analysis
May 17, 2017
David Blecken

Lessons from the 'proud Japanese' poster furore

The level of interest in a six-year-old poster offers food for thought for communicators in Japan.

Ono City tells residents there's no place like home
Analysis
Feb 22, 2017
Ryoko Tasaki

Ono City tells residents there's no place like home

Young people in Japanese town receive a gift that's intended to "plant the seeds of homesickness".

