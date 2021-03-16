special group

Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners
3 days ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

Special Group New Zealand leads APAC-based winners with two big awards. TBWA APAC, UM APAC, Half Rhino and Hakuhodo's IdeasXMachina Group also feted.

Terrifying tail tale adapted to sell insurance
Mar 16, 2021
Ad Nut

Terrifying tail tale adapted to sell insurance

New Zealand's Partners Life uses the story rodents revile most, in an animated spot by Special Group New Zealand.

Sexy humans dance in pride-themed undies
Feb 25, 2021
Ad Nut

Sexy humans dance in pride-themed undies

A campaign for Bonds by Special Group Australia celebrates the brand's new pride-themed product range, with an LGBTQIA+ Donna Summer dance party.

Uber Eats puts island tour guides to work
Jan 13, 2021
Ad Nut

Uber Eats puts island tour guides to work

Guides from the Cook Islands, who don't have a lot going on these days, do an admirable job giving folks a tour of a new Whopper available from Hungry Jacks, in this campaign from Special Group.

Hamill and Stewart face off in tense tomato-tomahto battle for Uber Eats
Sep 22, 2020
Ad Nut

Hamill and Stewart face off in tense tomato-tomahto battle for Uber Eats

Special Group Australia unites the stars of Star Wars and Star Trek as Uber Eats takes the agency's 'Tonight I'll be eating' platform to North America.

Coca-Cola, Uber Eats gain favour: New Zealand's top 100 brands
Aug 19, 2019
Olivia Parker

Coca-Cola, Uber Eats gain favour: New Zealand's top 100 brands

How do stalwart brands like Nike, Uber and Coca Cola rank in New Zealanders' affections in 2019?

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

1 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

2 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

3 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

4 WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

6 Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

7 UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

8 Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

9 WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

10 Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers