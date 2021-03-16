special group
Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners
Special Group New Zealand leads APAC-based winners with two big awards. TBWA APAC, UM APAC, Half Rhino and Hakuhodo's IdeasXMachina Group also feted.
Terrifying tail tale adapted to sell insurance
New Zealand's Partners Life uses the story rodents revile most, in an animated spot by Special Group New Zealand.
Sexy humans dance in pride-themed undies
A campaign for Bonds by Special Group Australia celebrates the brand's new pride-themed product range, with an LGBTQIA+ Donna Summer dance party.
Uber Eats puts island tour guides to work
Guides from the Cook Islands, who don't have a lot going on these days, do an admirable job giving folks a tour of a new Whopper available from Hungry Jacks, in this campaign from Special Group.
Hamill and Stewart face off in tense tomato-tomahto battle for Uber Eats
Special Group Australia unites the stars of Star Wars and Star Trek as Uber Eats takes the agency's 'Tonight I'll be eating' platform to North America.
Coca-Cola, Uber Eats gain favour: New Zealand's top 100 brands
How do stalwart brands like Nike, Uber and Coca Cola rank in New Zealanders' affections in 2019?
