Ogilvy, Special Group top One Show Asia rankings

Ogilvy is the top-ranked network in The One Club Asia's One Asia Creative Awards rankings, which have just been announced following the announcement of the first annual One Asia Creative Awards a week ago.

Ogilvy Pakistan is the region's top-ranked agency. It won One Asia Best of Show, two golds, two silvers and one bronze in the awards, all for 'Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration' on behalf of Telenor Pakistan. Ogilvy Hong Kong, Mumbai, Singapore, Sydney and Taiwan also contributed to the network-level win.

Special Group New Zealand tops the list of independent agencies and comes second on the overall list of top agencies, powered by a gold, three silvers, three bronzes and three merits, all for 'Meddle in the New Zealand Election' for Every Kiwi Vote Counts. Special is also the top-ranked agency in Australia/New Zealand.

The complete list of rankings follows:

Top 10 agencies:

Ogilvy Pakistan Islamabad Special Group New Zealand Auckland Ogilvy Hong Kong Ogilvy Taiwan M&C Saatchi Sydney LIFULL Tokyo Ogilvy Australia Sydney Dentsu Tokyo DentsuMB Taiwan Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore (tie) Hakuhodo Tokyo (tie)

Top 5 independent agencies:

Special Group New Zealand Auckland M&C Saatchi Sydney LIFULL Tokyo Stig&Xi Shanghai Famous Innovations Mumbai

Top 5 networks:

Ogilvy Group Dentsu Hakuhodo Cheil Stagwell

Top 5 holding companies:

WPP Dentsu Group Hakuhodo DY Holdings Cheil Holdings Interpublic Group (tie) MDC Partners (tie)

Top 5 clients:

Telenor Pakistan Every Kiwi Vote Counts Pizza Hut Hong Kong Vogue BIG W

Top 5 production companies:

Sweetshop Auckland Zebrar Sydney Palace Productions Taipei Taiyo Kikaku Tokyo FACTORY01 Bangkok

Top 10 markets: