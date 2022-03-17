Bubble-tea brand offers a squishy, squirty AR experience

AR experiences are often pretty disappointing, but a new campaign by Aussie bubble-tea purveyor Chatime and creative agency Special at least provides something offbeat and unique.

Mind you, 'unique' here includes a shiny blue grub-like creature filling a cup with tea, milk, and boba pearls straight from its own udder—only to drink the resulting concoction and repeat the process. Some might find that gross enough to swear off bubble tea for good. But you can't deny it's unexpected.

The ‘Satisfy your strange’ campaign includes a crew of odd characters that are designed by Scottish digital artist Sam Lyon to look squishy and shiny, just like the tapioca blobs that give bubble/boba/pearl tea its names.

Some of the AR animations in the campaign eventually offer up a discount code, according to the agency.

Special developed the campaign's media strategy, which is being delivered in collaboration with Love Media and Wired Digital. It launched with a teaser campaign around Sydney and Melbourne, followed by a national street-furniture campaign. There's also a TikTok partnership and challenge.

You may be able to scan the QR codes in the images below, if you really want to. Ad Nut was only able to get the blue slug one to work, and not on all phones Ad Nut tried.

CREDITS

Client: Chatime

Chief Marketing Officer : Joanna Robinson

Head of Marketing: Claire Fabb

Creative Lead: Helen Dean

Marketing Executive: Samantha Van Prehn

Creative Agency: Special

CEO & Partners: Lindsey Evans & Cade Heyde

CCO & Partners: Julian Schreiber & Tom Martin

Strategy Partner: Dave Hartmann

Creative Directors: Nils Eberhardt & Simon Gibson

Creatives: Jeff Seeff & Joel Grunstein

Creative Technologist: Laurent Marcus

Head of Media Strategy: Georgia Thomas

Business Director: Laura Little

Business Manager: Dharsh Sundran

Executive Producer: Sonia Ebrington

Integrated Producer: Emily Willis

Head of Design: Adam Shear

Artist / animator: Sam Lyon- Jelly Gummies

AR build: Unbnd

Retouching / animation support: Electric Art

Media agency (OOH): Love Media

Managing Director : Tony Woodward

Media Agency (social): Wired Digital