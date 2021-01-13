uber eats

Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good
1 day ago
Ad Nut

Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

The latest iteration of the brand's long-running 'Tonight, I'll be eating' campaign has Cowell joining the kid-favourite singing group as the 'Grey Wiggle'. It sounds better than it is, according to our pal Ad Nut.

Uber Eats puts island tour guides to work
Jan 13, 2021
Ad Nut

Uber Eats puts island tour guides to work

Guides from the Cook Islands, who don't have a lot going on these days, do an admirable job giving folks a tour of a new Whopper available from Hungry Jacks, in this campaign from Special Group.

Hamill and Stewart face off in tense tomato-tomahto battle for Uber Eats
Sep 22, 2020
Ad Nut

Hamill and Stewart face off in tense tomato-tomahto battle for Uber Eats

Special Group Australia unites the stars of Star Wars and Star Trek as Uber Eats takes the agency's 'Tonight I'll be eating' platform to North America.

Coca-Cola, Uber Eats gain favour: New Zealand's top 100 brands
Aug 19, 2019
Olivia Parker

Coca-Cola, Uber Eats gain favour: New Zealand's top 100 brands

How do stalwart brands like Nike, Uber and Coca Cola rank in New Zealanders' affections in 2019?

These bike wheels 'spoke' up for UberEats riders
Nov 13, 2017
Ad Nut

These bike wheels 'spoke' up for UberEats riders

UberEats is using the wheels of delivery bikers as the medium for a series of safety messages in Tokyo.

