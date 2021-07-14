Uber Eats 'I'll be eating' campaign comes to Hong Kong

Fresh off combining Simon Cowell and The Wiggles in Australia, Uber Eats has brought its "Tonight, I'll be eating' brand platform to Hong Kong, which becomes the eighth global market to see the concept originally created by Special Group Australia.
The Hong Kong version finds local celebrities Joyce Cheng and Alfred Hui hamming it up while encouraging people to support local eateries. In that spirit, Cheng irons some restaurant logos onto Hui's denim jacket (while he's wearing it), and the two order up a feast from multiple restaurants.
The campaign, created by Special Group Australia in partnership with Uth Hong Kong, includes TV, social, OOH and digital.
Ad Nut wants the kind of Uber Eats delivery Cheng and Hui receive, with the seemingly bottomless bag of goodies.
