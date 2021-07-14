Uber Eats 'I'll be eating' campaign comes to Hong Kong

Fresh off combining Simon Cowell and The Wiggles in Australia, Uber Eats has brought its "Tonight, I'll be eating' brand platform to Hong Kong, which becomes the eighth global market to see the concept originally created by Special Group Australia.

The Hong Kong version finds local celebrities Joyce Cheng and Alfred Hui hamming it up while encouraging people to support local eateries. In that spirit, Cheng irons some restaurant logos onto Hui's denim jacket (while he's wearing it), and the two order up a feast from multiple restaurants.

The campaign, created by Special Group Australia in partnership with Uth Hong Kong, includes TV, social, OOH and digital.

Ad Nut wants the kind of Uber Eats delivery Cheng and Hui receive, with the seemingly bottomless bag of goodies.

CREDITS



Uber Eats:

Elisa Janiec, General Manager

Lucinda Barlow, Senior Director of Marketing APAC

Ally Doube, Marketing Strategy Lead APAC

Bec Morton, Marketing Manager - APAC

C-Him Se, Marketing Manager - Hong Kong



Special Group Australia:

Cade Heyde, Founding Partner

Lindsey Evans, Founding Partner

Julian Schreiber, Partner & CCO

Tom Martin, Partner & CCO

Eileen Cosgrove-Moloney, Team Lead

Gillian Last, Business Director

Celia Garforth, Strategy Director

Max McKeon, Creative Director

Jade Manning, Creative Director

Vince Osmond, Creative Director

Lachlan Stewart, Social Lead

Sarah McKie, Social Media Specialist

Emily Stewart, Talent Director



Uth Creative, Hong Kong:

Desmond So, CEO

Kale Ng, Account Director

Jack Wong, Senior Account Executive

Cathy Chan, Account Executive

Marco Liu, Senior Copywriter

Matthew Leung, Copywriter

Moose Cheung, Senior Multimedia Designer



Film Factory, Hong Kong:

Silent Wong, Director

May Tang, Producer