Uber Eats 'I'll be eating' campaign comes to Hong Kong

Local celebs Joyce Cheng and Alfred Hui star in a spot produced by Uth Hong Kong in partnership with Special Group Australia.

Fresh off combining Simon Cowell and The Wiggles in Australia, Uber Eats has brought its "Tonight, I'll be eating' brand platform to Hong Kong, which becomes the eighth global market to see the concept originally created by Special Group Australia.

The Hong Kong version finds local celebrities Joyce Cheng and Alfred Hui hamming it up while encouraging people to support local eateries. In that spirit, Cheng irons some restaurant logos onto Hui's denim jacket (while he's wearing it), and the two order up a feast from multiple restaurants.

The campaign, created by Special Group Australia in partnership with Uth Hong Kong, includes TV, social, OOH and digital.

Ad Nut wants the kind of Uber Eats delivery Cheng and Hui receive, with the seemingly bottomless bag of goodies.

CREDITS

Uber Eats:
Elisa Janiec, General Manager
Lucinda Barlow, Senior Director of Marketing APAC
Ally Doube, Marketing Strategy Lead APAC
Bec Morton, Marketing Manager - APAC
C-Him Se, Marketing Manager - Hong Kong

Special Group Australia:
Cade Heyde, Founding Partner
Lindsey Evans, Founding Partner
Julian Schreiber, Partner & CCO
Tom Martin, Partner & CCO
Eileen Cosgrove-Moloney, Team Lead
Gillian Last, Business Director
Celia Garforth, Strategy Director
Max McKeon, Creative Director
Jade Manning, Creative Director
Vince Osmond, Creative Director
Lachlan Stewart, Social Lead
Sarah McKie, Social Media Specialist
Emily Stewart, Talent Director

Uth Creative, Hong Kong:
Desmond So, CEO
Kale Ng, Account Director
Jack Wong, Senior Account Executive
Cathy Chan, Account Executive
Marco Liu, Senior Copywriter
Matthew Leung, Copywriter
Moose Cheung, Senior Multimedia Designer

Film Factory, Hong Kong:
Silent Wong, Director
May Tang, Producer

