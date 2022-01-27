Uber Eats makes it weird with 'choose your own' Australian Open campaign

Special Group and Uber Eats have set a pretty high bar for themselves with their work for the Australian Open in the last few years, particularly with the TV-hacking (and Cannes Lions-winning) 'Ambush' campaign of 2019.

This year, the duo has developed a trio of choose-your-own-adventure stories starring players Ash Barty and Nick Kyrgios, as well as commentator Todd Woodbridge. Each star appears in a 30-second ad (running online and broadcast) that sets up a situation: Barty experiences a blackout, Kyrgios starts to lose his temper at the umpire, and Woodbridge loses his voice. The spots end with QR codes that lead to three different online films, each exploring what happens when the star chooses to receive a different item via Uber Eats. In one, Barty asks for batteries. In another, Kyrgios decides to relax with an on-court bubble bath.

While all this might be less impressive to jaded adland folk than the 'Ambush', it's a lot of fun. Kudos to Special Group and the participants for pushing the spots into delightfully bizarre territory. The Woodbridge series is particularly absurd (one might even say it's 'Todding awesome').

Ad Nut has enjoyed all of this so much that Ad Nut wants you to as well, so Ad Nut has gone to the trouble of providing all 12 videos for you here (each player below will automatically show you all four spots). Enjoy.

Ash Barty:

Nick Kyrgios:

Todd Woodbridge:

The campaign began with the Open on January 17 and runs for three weeks. It include TV, social, online and OOH, as well as reactive social content (created by Hello Social) during the tennis.

