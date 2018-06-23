special

Uber Eats employs bovine brand ambassadors
11 hours ago
Ad Nut

Have you herd about the very moooo-ving campaign (sorry) the delivery brand and Special Group did where they put promo codes for a gelato brand on cows?

Titanium & Special award winners: APAC’s ‘Palau Pledge’ wins top honour at Cannes Lions 2018
Jun 23, 2018
Staff Reporters

The campaign to save a tiny island nation’s precious ecosystem has notched up a third Grand Prix.

