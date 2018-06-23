Search
special
11 hours ago
Uber Eats employs bovine brand ambassadors
Have you herd about the very moooo-ving campaign (sorry) the delivery brand and Special Group did where they put promo codes for a gelato brand on cows?
Jun 23, 2018
Titanium & Special award winners: APAC’s ‘Palau Pledge’ wins top honour at Cannes Lions 2018
The campaign to save a tiny island nation’s precious ecosystem has notched up a third Grand Prix.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins