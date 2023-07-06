Bonds’ new campaign teases, pleases and covers in all the right ways

Australian underwear brand Bonds is the master of undie innovation. The brand along with creative partner Special, have raised the anchor once again with its unique Total Support Pouch technology.
Ad Nut does not have family jewels that need a cozy fabric love nest, but it learns that human males need separation and comfort, as though the future of humanity relies on their genitals being well supported.
Anyway, Bonds' new campaign sails in a sea of comforts and cheeky double entendres. It has enlisted the star of reality TV show Below Deck, supercaptain Jason Chambers, as an expert to explain the benefits of the Total Package technology.
The script is saucy, Ad Nut kept waiting for the next outrageous punchline. Chambers’ innuendos do not disappoint. He explains how the new tech is really “snug down there,” and the benefits of protecting ones assets so there’s no real “friction between the boys,” and nothing should be “dangling” “in a big vessel.”
“Whether we are on land or out at sea, too often we leave our boys unsupported and uncomfortable. Total Package is the ultimate comfort solution to this simple truth,” adds Nathan Rogers, strategy head at Special.
Metaphors are free reign. As a voyeuristic squirrel with a keen eye for the provocative, the wordplay and the witty banter on display had Ad Nut in stitches. The writing is tight and titillating, though the visuals are more like a long-form TikTok. Whilst the overall creativity does not ruffle feathers like some of the controversial Calvin Klein ads that have invited Change.Org petitions, few might even find it cheap and nasty and not remarkably different from the other ads of the series; but Ad Nut thinks an underwear ad does not always have to raise an eyebrow or be the darling of societal change. Sometimes it can just be allowed to simply sell underwear. And provide some laughs along the way.
The campaign will be very well supported across TV, OLV, social, OOH.
CREDITS
Client: Bonds
General Manager, Marketing: Kelly McBride
Marketing Manager: Kedda Ghazarian
Brand Manager: Edwina Moller
Agency: Special Australia
CEO/Partner: Lindsey Evans
CCO/Partners: Tom Martin & Julian Schreiber
CSO/Partner: Rebecca Stambanis
Managing Director: Sarah Raine
Head of Strategy, Melbourne: Nathan Rogers
Senior Strategist: Leoni Simon
ECD: Ryan Fitzgerald
Creative Directors: Sian Binder & Lea Egan
Creatives: Bella Plush & Shaun Mcfarlane
Team Lead: Georgia Newton
Business Manager: Phoebe Peralta & Ayesha Kithulegoda
Head of Film + Content: Sophie Simmons
Production Company: SCOUNDREL
Director: Ariel Martin
Executive Producer: Adrian Shapiro
Executive Producer: Kate Gooden
Producer: Giordi Caputo
DOP: Aaron McClisky
Post House: ARC EDIT
Post Producer: Kani Saib
Editor: Phoebe Taylor
Grade: Fergus Rotherham
Online: ARC EDIT
Sound Design: Gusto Studios
Producer: Brigid Giles-Webb
Engineer: Colin Simkins
Media Agency: OMD
|Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.