The Work
Ad Nut
23 hours ago

Bonds’ new campaign teases, pleases and covers in all the right ways

When it comes to creating a buzz, Special knows how to provide the full package.

Australian underwear brand Bonds is the master of undie innovation. The brand along with creative partner Special, have raised the anchor once again with its unique Total Support Pouch technology.

Ad Nut does not have family jewels that need a cozy fabric love nest, but it learns that human males need separation and comfort, as though the future of humanity relies on their genitals being well supported.

Anyway, Bonds' new campaign sails in a sea of comforts and cheeky double entendres. It has enlisted the star of reality TV show Below Deck, supercaptain Jason Chambers, as an expert to explain the benefits of the Total Package technology.

The script is saucy, Ad Nut kept waiting for the next outrageous punchline. Chambers’ innuendos do not disappoint. He explains how the new tech is really “snug down there,” and the benefits of protecting ones assets so there’s no real “friction between the boys,” and nothing should be “dangling” “in a big vessel.”

“Whether we are on land or out at sea, too often we leave our boys unsupported and uncomfortable. Total Package is the ultimate comfort solution to this simple truth,” adds Nathan Rogers, strategy head at Special.

Metaphors are free reign. As a voyeuristic squirrel with a keen eye for the provocative, the wordplay and the witty banter on display had Ad Nut in stitches. The writing is tight and titillating, though the visuals are more like a long-form TikTok. Whilst the overall creativity does not ruffle feathers like some of the controversial Calvin Klein ads that have invited Change.Org petitions, few might even find it cheap and nasty and not remarkably different from the other ads of the series; but Ad Nut thinks an underwear ad does not always have to raise an eyebrow or be the darling of societal change. Sometimes it can just be allowed to simply sell underwear. And provide some laughs along the way.

The campaign will be very well supported across TV, OLV, social, OOH.

CREDITS

Client: Bonds
General Manager,  Marketing: Kelly McBride
Marketing Manager: Kedda Ghazarian
Brand Manager: Edwina Moller
Agency: Special Australia
CEO/Partner: Lindsey Evans
CCO/Partners: Tom Martin & Julian Schreiber
CSO/Partner: Rebecca Stambanis
Managing Director: Sarah Raine
Head of Strategy, Melbourne: Nathan Rogers
Senior Strategist: Leoni Simon
ECD: Ryan Fitzgerald
Creative Directors: Sian Binder & Lea Egan
Creatives: Bella Plush & Shaun Mcfarlane
Team Lead: Georgia Newton
Business Manager: Phoebe Peralta & Ayesha Kithulegoda
Head of Film + Content: Sophie Simmons
Production Company: SCOUNDREL
Director: Ariel Martin
Executive Producer: Adrian Shapiro
Executive Producer: Kate Gooden
Producer: Giordi Caputo
DOP:  Aaron McClisky
Post House:  ARC EDIT
Post Producer:  Kani Saib
Editor: Phoebe Taylor
Grade: Fergus Rotherham
Online:  ARC EDIT
Sound Design: Gusto Studios
Producer:  Brigid Giles-Webb
Engineer: Colin Simkins
Media Agency: OMD

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

1 MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

2 YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

3 Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

4 The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

5 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

6 DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

7 Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

8 Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

9 Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

Cathay Pacific romances travellers with food in new global campaign

10 Cathay Pacific romances travellers with food in new global campaign

Related Articles

Ad Nut’s 10 best ads of 2022
Dec 21, 2022
Ad Nut

Ad Nut’s 10 best ads of 2022

New Zealand agency Special opens London office
Apr 13, 2022
Ida Axling

New Zealand agency Special opens London office

New Zealand agency Special on why the UK is key to its global expansion
Apr 25, 2022
Ida Axling

New Zealand agency Special on why the UK is key to ...

Ad Nut's top 5 rant-worthy campaigns of 2022
Dec 22, 2022
Ad Nut

Ad Nut's top 5 rant-worthy campaigns of 2022

Just Published

C-beauty doubles its market share in just five years
12 hours ago
Kevin Rozario

C-beauty doubles its market share in just five years

Chinese beauty brands are starting to go high-end, and that’s something international players will need to adapt to.

Unravelling Threads: What Meta's Twitter rival means for comms pros
12 hours ago
Ruth Lee

Unravelling Threads: What Meta's Twitter rival ...

Amid yet another tumultuous week at Twitter, Meta has dropped the biggest spanner-in-the-works yet for the bluebird: the announcement that Twitter-copycat, Threads has launched.

Churn concern: Agencies on staff exits, junior-level exodus and slower hiring
The Knowledge
12 hours ago
Jonathan Weinberg

Churn concern: Agencies on staff exits, junior-level...

Agencies continued to see a high turnover of staff in 2022, but as client and economic pressures have shifted, so too has the approach to hiring new recruits.

Pringles repurposes iconic US Superbowl 'Can Hands' ad
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Pringles repurposes iconic US Superbowl 'Can Hands' ad

Pringles remakes its Super Bowl ads for the European market, poking fun at what can happen when people get their hands stuck inside a Pringles tub.