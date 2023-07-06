Bonds’ new campaign teases, pleases and covers in all the right ways

Australian underwear brand Bonds is the master of undie innovation. The brand along with creative partner Special, have raised the anchor once again with its unique Total Support Pouch technology.

Ad Nut does not have family jewels that need a cozy fabric love nest, but it learns that human males need separation and comfort, as though the future of humanity relies on their genitals being well supported.

Anyway, Bonds' new campaign sails in a sea of comforts and cheeky double entendres. It has enlisted the star of reality TV show Below Deck, supercaptain Jason Chambers, as an expert to explain the benefits of the Total Package technology.

The script is saucy, Ad Nut kept waiting for the next outrageous punchline. Chambers’ innuendos do not disappoint. He explains how the new tech is really “snug down there,” and the benefits of protecting ones assets so there’s no real “friction between the boys,” and nothing should be “dangling” “in a big vessel.”

“Whether we are on land or out at sea, too often we leave our boys unsupported and uncomfortable. Total Package is the ultimate comfort solution to this simple truth,” adds Nathan Rogers, strategy head at Special.

Metaphors are free reign. As a voyeuristic squirrel with a keen eye for the provocative, the wordplay and the witty banter on display had Ad Nut in stitches. The writing is tight and titillating, though the visuals are more like a long-form TikTok. Whilst the overall creativity does not ruffle feathers like some of the controversial Calvin Klein ads that have invited Change.Org petitions, few might even find it cheap and nasty and not remarkably different from the other ads of the series; but Ad Nut thinks an underwear ad does not always have to raise an eyebrow or be the darling of societal change. Sometimes it can just be allowed to simply sell underwear. And provide some laughs along the way.

The campaign will be very well supported across TV, OLV, social, OOH.

CREDITS

Client: Bonds

General Manager, Marketing: Kelly McBride

Marketing Manager: Kedda Ghazarian

Brand Manager: Edwina Moller

Agency: Special Australia

CEO/Partner: Lindsey Evans

CCO/Partners: Tom Martin & Julian Schreiber

CSO/Partner: Rebecca Stambanis

Managing Director: Sarah Raine

Head of Strategy, Melbourne: Nathan Rogers

Senior Strategist: Leoni Simon

ECD: Ryan Fitzgerald

Creative Directors: Sian Binder & Lea Egan

Creatives: Bella Plush & Shaun Mcfarlane

Team Lead: Georgia Newton

Business Manager: Phoebe Peralta & Ayesha Kithulegoda

Head of Film + Content: Sophie Simmons

Production Company: SCOUNDREL

Director: Ariel Martin

Executive Producer: Adrian Shapiro

Executive Producer: Kate Gooden

Producer: Giordi Caputo

DOP: Aaron McClisky

Post House: ARC EDIT

Post Producer: Kani Saib

Editor: Phoebe Taylor

Grade: Fergus Rotherham

Online: ARC EDIT

Sound Design: Gusto Studios

Producer: Brigid Giles-Webb

Engineer: Colin Simkins

Media Agency: OMD